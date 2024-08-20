SASE VS SD-WAN: Comparing These Two Cutting-Edge Technologies

The realm of wireless networking is ever-evolving, meaning businesses have new technologies to choose from when it comes to bolstering cybersecurity and online operations.

With the rise in remote working taking hold of the UK in 2020, many online businesses now operate on a remote or hybrid working model, meaning employees can work from anywhere in the world. However, with remote working, comes new challenges that businesses are having to face. These challenges involve increased risk of cyber attacks, and disruption in communication between remote employees.

There are several technological solutions to these common challenges.. Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) and Software Designed Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) are two emerging technologies that have revolutionised the way businesses operate digitally. Businesses can work with a Managed Network Solutions provider to ensure stable and reliable connectivity, as well as strong and secure cybersecurity measures, to ensure the smooth running of daily operations.

Defining SASE

SASE is a revolutionary model that combines network security with wide area networking (WAN) to deliver seamless, secure, and reliable connectivity. This technology is designed to address the limitations of traditional networking and security measures by integrating multiple functionalities into a single, cloud-delivered service. SASE essentially offers seamless communication between teams, as well as advanced cybersecurity, which is essential for all online businesses.

The key features of SASE

Cloud-native architecture: SASE leverages cloud-native technologies to provide a scalable, flexible, and resilient network infrastructure. This enables businesses to quickly adapt to changing demands and scale their operations without compromising on performance.

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): SASE employs a Zero Trust approach, ensuring that no user or device is trusted by default. This means strict verification processes are in place, significantly reducing the risk of unauthorised access and data breaches.

Comprehensive Security: One of the standout features of SASE is its all-encompassing security measures, including secure web gateways (SWG), cloud access security brokers (CASB), and firewall-as-a-service (FWaaS). These functions work together to provide robust protection against cyber attacks.

Understanding SD-WAN

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) is a technology that revolutionises how businesses manage and optimise their wide area network (WAN) connections. By leveraging software-defined networking (SDN) principles, SD-WAN decouples the network control plane from the hardware, enabling centralised management and dynamic traffic routing.

The key differences between these two technologies

Security

One of the primary distinctions between SASE and SD-WAN lies in their approach to security. While both technologies aim to enhance network security, SASE integrates a comprehensive suite of security services directly into the network architecture.

Considerations in cost

Cost is always a crucial factor for businesses when evaluating the implementation of new technologies. Both SASE and SD-WAN offer potential cost savings, but they do so in different ways. SASE’s cloud-native design can reduce hardware costs, while SD-WAN’s ability to leverage cost-effective broadband connections can lower overall WAN expenses.

To conclude, both technologies are instrumental in providing businesses with reliable connectivity and cyber security. It depends on your business needs which service is the most appropriate for you.