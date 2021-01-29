Fine art packing and shipping does not have to be a problem. Knowing what to do and how to do it can save you hours of frustration and headaches, not to mention saving you money. If you try these suggestions, you’ll find an easy way to pack and ship your fine art and the secret business of shipping priceless artworks.

The tips, tricks and advice I provide have come from many expensive lessons I have learned about what to do, what to avoid and what not to do. Shipping and insurance are getting higher and higher, so any advice can help. These suggestions are a simple but effective way to avoid the pitfalls I call “bad shipping practices.”

Painting Paintings-When shipping paintings with or without a frame, it is highly recommended to wrap the entire work in paper. This has two purposes. One is obvious. It protects the surface of the painting. It also helps show your buyers / clients that you care about the piece and that it wasn’t just another sale. Remember that a happy client is a client of life.

The most cost-effective way to ship a painting is to use the Art Shipping Strongbox. These boxes can be purchased with or without an ABS liner. For more valuable paintings, it is highly recommended to use a lined box. These boxes come in several different sizes and are the easiest, fastest, safest and most affordable to ship. I haven’t had any problems since I started using these strong boxes.

If you are planning to bubble wrap your painting, this is what I recommend. Before wrapping bubble wrap, take a piece of cardboard and cover the surface and frame of the picture. It can be taped directly to the paper wrap. To ensure safe transportation in cardboard boxes, it is necessary to give a bubble thickness of 3-4 inches. Make sure there is extra padding on the sides and corners of the paint, as these are generally problem areas of transport. If you plan to make a crate, a few inches of bubble wrap will suffice.

After wrapping the picture, line up the extra sheets of cardboard and bubble wrap inside the cardboard box. This helps protect the wrapped area from possible punctures and tears in the box. This extra step saved me thousands of dollars on my own.

Another thing, please put a copy of the invoice in the box before sealing the box. Invoices help prove content, as many packages have been damaged or lost these days. Also, if the shipping label is accidentally peeled off or removed (believe it or not), the courier has a way to identify where it is heading. “Only lost works of art are worse than damaged works of art.” Although not required, you can also prevent many headaches by writing your shipping address and contact number on the box.

When shipping with a crate, we recommend cutting two 1×2 inch crate to the inner width of the crate. Press it against bubble wrap. It’s not stiff, but press firmly so that the picture doesn’t move around. Both ends of the wooden frame can be fixed with screws. Also, take the marker, circle the head of the screw, and make a note of “Please remove”. This helps the new owner know what to disassemble and what not. Finally, don’t forget to fill in the shipping address in the crate so that you can confirm that the shipping address arrives at your destination.You have to take a chance in Convelio, fine art company.

Currently, most shipping services limit liability to $ 500.00, so it’s wise to insure your shipping yourself. If this is not an option, the next best option is to ship with Fed-Ex next day delivery. The reason this is a safe bet is that Fed-Ex will either leave your luggage in the truck instead of the warehouse the next day or carry the delivery process by hand. Most of the damage is due to aggressive handling, so the shorter the time it takes to transport the cargo, the safer it is.

If you can ship with a UPS and need to have insurance at the time of shipment, the UPS is the best choice. A safe bet is to insure your artwork, especially if it is expensive or fragile.