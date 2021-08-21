A charity for women with cancer has received a £1,040 donation following savvy investment decisions that were powered by a super algorithm.

David Woodward of Woodward Financials used his innovative algorithm to invest £1,000 of his own money to get the ball rolling. His algorithm made 32 profitable trading opportunities which netted over 200%, with zero losses.

The profits of £1,040 were promptly delivered to David’s desired charity, Victoria’s Promise.

Victoria’s Promise is a non-profit charitable organisation that supports young women who are facing a cancer diagnosis. The charity aims to instil a sense of empowerment and fortitude in these women. This is achieved by providing a nurturing community of like-minded individuals, as well as the tools required to build up their empowerment and resilience.

Sarah Willcox, Norfolk says “Victoria’s Promise and their App have helped me get through one of my hardest journeys of my life. The app has given me the opportunity to meet ladies in similar position and seek support and support others in a safe community. I’ve learnt new skills and gained a different outlook through their webinars to help me get in a positive place to progress forward in my life.”

David has been working on his profitable in-house algorithm for over 5 years at Woodward Financials, which can be used to identify profitable opportunities in trading markets such as FX and long-term indices including FTSE 100 and Dow Jones.

The algorithm employs complex rules to be used alongside trading applications which can offer keen insights to guide solid investments. As Woodward Financials Ltd is regulated, they cannot trade FX for their clients. Instead, they have developed this incredible resource for clients to find excellent investments for a nominal, 1.25% fee.

David knows the algorithm better than anyone and is more than happy to put it to good use for his clients at Woodward Financials. Applying this algorithm offers a unique edge over other investors, which puts David’s clients in a very comfortable position.

There is more than just wise investment taking place at Woodward Financials, though. David is also known as the ‘Grand Patron’, constantly using his trading and investment skills to fund charitable giving and donations. With the algorithm now in full swing, David’s philanthropic deeds have been supercharged.

David said: “The more investors that become clients of Woodward Financials, the more we’ll be able to help charities like Victoria’s Promise. It’s an excellent way for clients to get involved by nominating their own favourite charities when they work with us.”

Woodward Financials is looking to use its savvy investment strategies to grow more capital for charities. With 50% of all gains going straight to charity, David’s algorithm is bringing philanthropy onto the trading floor.

Woodward Financials

Woodward Financials are independent financial advisers with offices located in Windsor, Newbury, Swindon and Cheltenham, as well as support offices in Wiltshire. They specialise in the delivery of a unique personal advice service and investment strategy tailored around the needs and requirements of their valued client base.

David Woodward, Managing Director, Woodward Financials

David Woodward is the Managing Director responsible for client investments and business transactions, he is heavily involved with all of the company’s support staff to make sure new and existing clients get the service they expect.

David who has worked in finance for many years, he started his client facing career as a Stockbroker and gained his qualifications as an Independent Financial Adviser at the Chartered Institute of Insurance and The London Institute of Banking and Finance. David understands the importance of professional qualifications, but knows qualifications are no substitute for time served investment experience, he continues building on his personal skill set of trading the world markets which allows him to provide first hand updates to clients.

David is now building on the service they offer with leading technology and has a road map to list on the London Stock Exchange as well as launching their own range of investment funds.

David sets the bar high thus giving a better chance of clients having flexibility, security and choices in retirement.

On a personal front David is married to Petra and has two children. He enjoys music, sailing and travel. David is also a competitive ageing martial artist and, although getting on in years, still competes at the odd International tournament.