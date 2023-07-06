School goes green with environmental week

A Teesside school is going green with a week full of environmentally friendly initiatives.

Red House School, in Norton, Stockton, has already implemented a number of energy-saving features into the average school day, however, last week, the school held an Environment Week, to make staff and pupils think about their impact on the planet.

Head of Red House School, Dr Rebecca Ashcroft, said: “In March 2022, the school set up a Carbon Neutral Group, a committee of pupils aged 10-15 as well as staff members and a representative from the governing body, and they made a pledge to reduce our carbon emissions with an ambitious aim to become carbon neutral by 2030.

“The group have been successful in introducing many initiatives since then, such as eco-friendly meal days, battery and paper recycling, litter picking rotas (in school and in the wider community) and sourcing renewable energy provision.

“But we thought dedicating a week to the cause for all pupils would help focus our minds on what else can be done, and how easy it would be to add to our daily routines.”

As part of the week, staff have been challenged with a ‘no’ electricity day, serving eco-friendly meals, delivering outdoor lessons and setting paperless homework and the pupils have been challenged to lead assemblies on environmental issues as well as take part in eco-challenges out of school. It is hoped that by raising the profile of environmental issues, the Carbon Neutral Group will become one step closer to achieving its ambitious aim.

Dr Ashcroft added: “The UK has pledged to reduce its greenhouse-gas emissions to net zero by 2050. Whilst as an individual school, our contribution on a global level may be small, we strongly believe that small ripples can create big waves.

“If everyone committed to making small actions, it would contribute towards a much greater impact and help to protect our planet against the worst impacts of climate change.”

As part of this transformative journey, the Carbon Neutral Group has organised engaging sessions with influential speakers. One such speaker is Helen Deehan, Chair of Stockton Climate Action Network, and the organiser of Norton Green Market, who has challenged pupils with an exciting recycling task. Additionally, the pupils will have the privilege of meeting entrepreneur and Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies (MBE), who will share her insights and experiences.

In an effort to further enhance their understanding of sustainability, Red House pupils have been presented with a thought-provoking challenge by local MP Alex Cunningham. They are tasked with answering a crucial question: What steps should politicians take, or improve upon, to ensure the proliferation of carbon-neutral projects? The pupils are currently collaborating on their response and eagerly anticipate a face-to-face meeting with Mr Cunningham in the upcoming weeks to discuss their ideas.

Red House is an independent co-educational school for children from three to 16. For more information visit redhouseschool.co.uk. Prospective families wishing to join Red House School can contact Mrs Claire Bellerby, Head of Admissions T: 01642 558119 E: admissions@redhouseschool.co.uk . The school is holding an Open Morning on Saturday, September 30th, 9am-12.30pm to book a tour contact Mrs Bellerby or visit redhouseschool.co.uk/openmorning

