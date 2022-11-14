DELEGATES from schools around the North yesterday gathered to develop international relations and inclusivity in education among young people across Europe.

Barnard Castle School welcomed students and teachers from independent schools for the North East meeting of HMC Projects, an organisation that provides young people from Central and Eastern Europe the opportunity to study overseas in British boarding schools.

It is the first Northern meeting of HMC Projects, which was attended by more than 25 HMC scholars, that included a lecture on aspects of university life and education in the UK delivered by Newcastle University, a session with leading performance and executive coach Mark Russell and a tour of the historic Bowes Museum.

HMC Projects, a charitable organisation, normally places between 80 and 90 gifted Central and Eastern European students, from non-affluent families, into British boarding schools each year through its scholarship programme.

This year, as a result of a special appeal to HMC schools, a further 35 Ukrainian students were included in the programme. Scholars go on to study for two years at a participating member school, the vast majority of which are member schools of HMC (the Headmasters’ and Headmistresses’ Conference).

The aim of the scholarship programme is to foster bonds of understanding and friendship between young people in Europe and to give those from these former communist countries in Central and Eastern Europe an enriching and rewarding experience in some of the best schools in the world.

Headmaster at Barnard Castle School Tony Jackson, who is also a Trustee of HMC Projects, said: “We were delighted to welcome so many colleagues and friends to Barney to highlight and develop further such an enriching programme that benefits countless young people each year. Barney has enjoyed a longstanding relationship with HMC Scholars that affords teenagers the chance to experience life at a British boarding school and the vast opportunities that come with an independent education.

“Barney’s HMC scholars contribute a great deal to our thriving school community, comprising children from all over the world, which benefits our British students too, who develop cultural literacy through the friendships they form with international students.

“We are proud of our affiliation and commitment to the programme, which supports the development of scholars’ character education, while preparing them for life beyond the classroom through a broad and balanced curriculum, complemented by a robust activity programme.”

Director of HMC Projects Jonathan Wolstenholme said: “HMC Projects is committed to delivering opportunity in education and providing gifted young people in Europe unparalleled opportunities to study at British schools of the highest quality each year. The Northern gathering was the first of its kind and we are hoping, following its initial success, to develop it further and organise similar meetings in other areas of the UK, which will help broaden our message and purpose of supporting young talented Central and Eastern Europeans in education.”

Participating schools at the HMC Projects North East Meeting included Barnard Castle School, Durham Cathedral Schools Foundation, Harrogate Ladies College, Scarborough College and Woodhouse Grove School.