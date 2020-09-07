Schools fully reopening in September could be new battleground for pavement parking

Issues on the notorious school run, in particular pavement parking, could once again flare up as parents battle to find an empty parking space when all children return to the classroom, warns YourParkingSpace.co.uk.

The stark warning follows the online parking portal’s latest research on pavement parking and people’s attitude towards it and comes ahead of schools and colleges reopening in full after the summer holiday.

At present the law on pavement parking is a grey area in many parts of the UK, although it is already banned in London and could soon be outlawed everywhere else.

And the YourParkingSpace.co.uk study found that if pavement parking is banned then the majority would want to fine offenders.

Meanwhile, four-in-ten would happily report a pavement parker, making it a potential battleground at many schools during the peak drop-off and pick-up period.

Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk, said: “Any parent thinking of parking on a pavement during the school run might be wise to think again given the results of our study.

“Indeed, streets near schools which have lay dormant for many months will soon, once again, be packed with cars jostling for a parking space but those who park on a pavement might have to face the wrath of other motorists according to our research.”

Other results from the YourParkingSpace.co.uk study indicating a hardening of pavement parking attitudes includes one-in-five advocating an immediate ban, while one-in-six think pavement parkers are ignorant.

On the flip side, one-in-four pavement parkers said they did it because their car would otherwise be blocking the road, while one-in-ten alleged there was nowhere else to park.

Harrison added: “It will be a very welcome sight to see schools and colleges fully reopened, let’s hope that considerate parking is a lesson that’s already been learnt.”

