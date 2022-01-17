Recycling experts Scott Bros has supported a team of unemployed young people working on a project that allows ex-military personnel to learn a range of wood and metal craft skills.

The firm provided a free skip service for the Prince’s Trust Darlington Team as it painted the walls and floors of a workshop building and cleared overgrown bushes, weeds, and rubbish from an outdoor space.

Plane Sailing for Heroes, a community interest company, is basing itself in the Darlington workshop where it offers bespoke joinery services to help cover the initiative’s running costs.

Mark Hamilton, the Prince’s Trust Darlington Team leader, said: “Taking part in a community project is an integral part of our 12-week course. It not only helps our young people to develop new skills such as teamwork, planning and organisation, but it also shows them the difference they can make in their own community.”

Delivered by the Education Training Collective in Stockton, Middlesbrough, Redcar, Bishop Auckland, Catterick and, Darlington, The Prince’s Trust Team courses are targeted at unemployed young people aged 16 to 25.

Peter Scott, a director of Scott Bros, said: “As a family-run firm we are always pleased to assist worthy causes. In this case, the donation of a skip not only supported the young people involved with The Prince’s Trust Team programme, but also helped a tremendous organisation create a base here in the Tees Valley.”

As well as providing the skip, the Stockton-based firm also recycled the contents.

Bob Marshall, the man behind Plane Sailing for Heroes, said that the initiative offers workshops in wood and metal crafts – giving former service personnel a place to come and spend time, while developing new skills.

He added: “A lot of people coming out of the military can have PTSD, anxiety or other mental health issues, as well as physical injuries. This can offer a new focus and direction, spending time doing something new that they enjoy, and being part of a community with shared interests.”