Scott Bros is donating more than 40 tonnes of high-quality compost to help Teessiders get the best from their gardens, allotments, and window boxes.

Those taking advantage of the offer may well return home with some of their own garden waste, as the family-run Teesside firm processes green waste on behalf of several local authorities, including Stockton and Middlesbrough councils.

The recycling experts were encouraged by the positive feedback received after making donations of compost to previous Stockton Borough Council initiatives supporting National Gardening Week.

Two truck-loads of compost will be delivered to Stockton Council’s household waste recycling facility at Haverton Hill from noon on 3rd May.

It is processed at the firm’s site at Norton Bottoms, next to the A19 flyover, where it is shredded to reduce the decomposition time by encouraging microbe movement, before being formed into rows on an impermeable surface as part of a process called windrow composting.

Once cured, the compost, which meets PAS 100 quality standards, is available to customers through delivery or collection, much of it used in commercial agriculture, landscaping, and the DIY gardening market. PAS 100 certification

Bob Borthwick, a director at Scott Bros., said: “We are happy to donate a two lorry loads of this high-quality compost which will help bring more than a few Teesside gardens to life!

“It also underlines our dedication to the circular economy – keeping resources in use for as long as possible – and in this case it’s great for the environment.”