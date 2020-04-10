Scott Bros has seen a huge increase in skip hire as householders busy themselves around the home during the current coronavirus lockdown.

Demand has been exceptional as people embark on DIY projects, tidy up the garden or declutter the garage, that there is currently a five-day waiting list for its smaller midi skips.

It is also experiencing a rise in orders for the home delivery of top soil and sharp sand.

Meanwhile, the Stockton-based firm is continuing to invest in its recycling operations to enable it to build up stocks of materials which the construction industry will need once the crisis passes.

While sales of recycled aggregates, sand, stone and topsoil to housebuilders have declined, demand from the utilities industry remains strong as they undertake essential infrastructure projects.

Despite this, the family-run firm says it is investing in machinery and its workforce to ensure it creates a huge bank of building materials ready for when restrictions are lifted. These include 10 and 20 ml gravels, sharp sand, cable sand, type one stone and topsoil.

Director Peter Scott said: “Many people are stuck at home and are suddenly looking to crack on with those long-forgotten DIY jobs, or to tidy up the garden or clean out their garages. As a result, we have seen a huge rise in people wanting to hire our smaller-sized skips, so much so we currently have a five-day waiting list!”

“However, we are also focused on building up our stocks of building materials. It’s vital for the North East economy that, once the threat of coronavirus has been dealt with, we begin building and manufacturing as quickly as possible to maintain employment levels.

“Scott Bros is doing its part to ensure that the construction industry has what it needs when that time comes.”

As a result, it is investing in its wash plant facilities – which converts construction waste and rubble into high grade aggregates and sand – as well as ensuring staffing levels are maintained.

“With some of our staff self-isolating as a precautionary measure, I’ve left the office to get behind the controls of a 14-tonne excavator to make sure we get the work done.

“Scott Bros. is well placed, in the heart of Teesside, to contribute to help this region back onto its feet once this crisis has passed.”

To order a skip or arrange a home delivery of soil or aggregates visit www.scottbros.com