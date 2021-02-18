SINGLE ‘XMAS IN THE 80S’ RELEASED TODAY
ALBUM ‘EASY COVER’ SET FOR RELEASE MARCH 26TH 2021
MAJOR HEADLINE TOUR AUTUMN 2021
Scouting For Girls today announce the upcoming release of their new studio album ‘Easy Cover’ alongside a huge 42 date UK tour.
2020 has been an unprecedented year in so many ways. And like many of us, indie-pop band Scouting For Girls initially responded by surrounding themselves with sources of comfort and escapism, things from what felt like a simpler time. Going back to the music and culture of their childhoods in the 1980s, the band regrouped during what should have been a summer of festivals, and the result is a joyous album of 80s covers alongside some incredible new tracks, and an optimism that 2021 can be everything that 2020 was not!
‘Easy Cover’ (a pun-tastic title on 80s hero Phil Collins ‘Easy Lover’) was almost titled
‘Scouting For Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ as it perfectly encapsulated the spirit of both the album and the bands legendary live shows.
Originally intended as a rather sedate acoustic EP the first recordings were discarded as trying a little too hard to be something different, clever or even dare we say it, a bit serious. As frontman Roy Stride put the project back on the shelf he reminded himself that Scouting for Girls should never try to be serious or clever!
Then came lockdown and for the first time in ages Roy found himself with spare time and an empty studio. In need of some serious cheering up, he reopened the recording sessions, envisaged playing the songs live and stripped away anything that was either too earnest or pretentious.
The result is a fun indie pop reimagining of some of the biggest songs from the 80s. A decade that had it all, from fantastic unashamedly pop masterpieces to incredible indie-alt bands. ‘Easy Cover’ is a joyous celebration of that golden era of music with Scouting For Girls revisiting their favorite childhood musical moments, from Tears For Fears, The Waterboys, Cyndi Lauper, Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and much more.
“We’re not trying to do justice to these songs! That’s impossible. We’re just trying to have fun and take them out on the road to give people the night out they deserve after 2020!”
However it’s not just covers and Roy (who has songwriting credits with One Direction, Five Seconds of Summer & The Vamps) was soon inspired to write some original material inspired by the decade. Upcoming single ‘I Wish It Was 1989” (“An anthem for 2020!”) and album closer and new single ‘Xmas In The 80s’ (“A nostalgic longing for when Santa was called Father Christmas) are already set to be Scouting fan favourites and show Roy’s unique songwriting at its very best.
Listen HERE.
EASY COVER
- Everybody Wants to Rule the World
- Girls Just Wanna Fun
- I Wanna Dance with Somebody
- The Whole of the Moon
- The Look of Love
- Put the Message in the Box
- Easy Lover
- End of the World as we know it (And I Feel Fine)
- I Wish it was 1989
- Neon Lights
- Xmas in the 80s
Scouting For Girls also today announce a mammoth headline tour for Autumn 2021. With touring almost entirely curtailed in 2020, the band want to get out across the UK and this tour will be the longest in the history of the band, visiting many new towns and cities. And with the new tracks from ‘Easy Cover’ to perform as well as all the band’s hits, this is going to be one big Scouting for Girls party!
Roy commented; “Touring is our very favourite aspect of being in this band and to go out longer and harder than ever is a dream come true. We’re going to put 2020 behind us and put two years of pent-up energy into every night of this tour – We can’t wait to give people the most fun night out of 2021”
Throughout Scouting For Girls’ immensely successful career they’ve sold over two million albums, two million singles, had four Brit Award nominations, an Ivor Novello nomination, had four top ten singles, sold-out Wembley Arena, The Royal Albert Hall and most recently sold-out two nights at The London Palladium and had a series of hit singles all of which were inescapable radio smashes. Scouting For Girls continue to prove they are unstoppable.
Album ‘Easy Cover’ is available for pre order here
Single ‘Xmas in the 80s’ is available here
2021 Headline Tour
September 2021
30th – William Aston Hall, Wrexham
October 2021
1st – The Forum Theatre, Barrow
2nd – Parr Hall, Warrington
3rd – O2 Academy, Liverpool
5th – Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh
6th – The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen
7th – Fat Sam’s, Dundee
8th – The Boiler Shop, Newcastle
9th – The Empire, Middlesbrough
10th – The Barbican, York
12th– The Junction, Cambridge
13th – The Corn Exchange, Ipswich
14th – The Waterside, Aylesbury
15th – The Engine Shed, Lincoln
18th – De Montfort Hall, Leicester
21st – The Town Hall, Cheltenham
22nd – The Factory, Barnstaple
23rd – The Cheese & Grain, Frome
25th – The Corn Exchange, Exeter
26th – The Engine Rooms, Southampton
28th – Madding Crowd, Bournemouth
29th – The Live Rooms, Chester
30th – The Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton
31st – Sub 89, Reading
November 2021
2nd – Fairfield Hall, Croydon
3rd – G Live, Guildford
4th – Dreamlands, Margate
6th – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone
8th – Chalk, Brighton
9th – The Apex, Bury St Edmunds
10th – The Roadmender, Northampton
12th – The Gliderdrome, Boston
13th – The Leadmill, Sheffield
14th – The Picturedrome, Holmfirth
16th – Asylum Hull University , Hull
17th – Victoria Hall, Stoke
18th – The Empire, Coventry
19th – The O2 Academy, Oxford
20th – The Venue, Derby
22nd – The Assembly Hall, Worthing
23rd – Del La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill
25th – Monroes, Galway
26th – Cyprus Avenue, Cork
27th – Limelight, Belfast
28th – The Button Factory, Dublin
29th – The Button Factory, Dublin