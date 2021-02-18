SINGLE ‘XMAS IN THE 80S’ RELEASED TODAY

ALBUM ‘EASY COVER’ SET FOR RELEASE MARCH 26TH 2021

MAJOR HEADLINE TOUR AUTUMN 2021

Scouting For Girls today announce the upcoming release of their new studio album ‘Easy Cover’ alongside a huge 42 date UK tour.

2020 has been an unprecedented year in so many ways. And like many of us, indie-pop band Scouting For Girls initially responded by surrounding themselves with sources of comfort and escapism, things from what felt like a simpler time. Going back to the music and culture of their childhoods in the 1980s, the band regrouped during what should have been a summer of festivals, and the result is a joyous album of 80s covers alongside some incredible new tracks, and an optimism that 2021 can be everything that 2020 was not!

‘Easy Cover’ (a pun-tastic title on 80s hero Phil Collins ‘Easy Lover’) was almost titled

‘Scouting For Girls Just Wanna Have Fun’ as it perfectly encapsulated the spirit of both the album and the bands legendary live shows.

Originally intended as a rather sedate acoustic EP the first recordings were discarded as trying a little too hard to be something different, clever or even dare we say it, a bit serious. As frontman Roy Stride put the project back on the shelf he reminded himself that Scouting for Girls should never try to be serious or clever!

Then came lockdown and for the first time in ages Roy found himself with spare time and an empty studio. In need of some serious cheering up, he reopened the recording sessions, envisaged playing the songs live and stripped away anything that was either too earnest or pretentious.

The result is a fun indie pop reimagining of some of the biggest songs from the 80s. A decade that had it all, from fantastic unashamedly pop masterpieces to incredible indie-alt bands. ‘Easy Cover’ is a joyous celebration of that golden era of music with Scouting For Girls revisiting their favorite childhood musical moments, from Tears For Fears, The Waterboys, Cyndi Lauper, Whitney Houston, Phil Collins and much more.

“We’re not trying to do justice to these songs! That’s impossible. We’re just trying to have fun and take them out on the road to give people the night out they deserve after 2020!”

However it’s not just covers and Roy (who has songwriting credits with One Direction, Five Seconds of Summer & The Vamps) was soon inspired to write some original material inspired by the decade. Upcoming single ‘I Wish It Was 1989” (“An anthem for 2020!”) and album closer and new single ‘Xmas In The 80s’ (“A nostalgic longing for when Santa was called Father Christmas) are already set to be Scouting fan favourites and show Roy’s unique songwriting at its very best.

Listen HERE.

EASY COVER

Everybody Wants to Rule the World Girls Just Wanna Fun I Wanna Dance with Somebody The Whole of the Moon The Look of Love Put the Message in the Box Easy Lover End of the World as we know it (And I Feel Fine) I Wish it was 1989 Neon Lights Xmas in the 80s

Scouting For Girls also today announce a mammoth headline tour for Autumn 2021. With touring almost entirely curtailed in 2020, the band want to get out across the UK and this tour will be the longest in the history of the band, visiting many new towns and cities. And with the new tracks from ‘Easy Cover’ to perform as well as all the band’s hits, this is going to be one big Scouting for Girls party!

Roy commented; “Touring is our very favourite aspect of being in this band and to go out longer and harder than ever is a dream come true. We’re going to put 2020 behind us and put two years of pent-up energy into every night of this tour – We can’t wait to give people the most fun night out of 2021”

Throughout Scouting For Girls’ immensely successful career they’ve sold over two million albums, two million singles, had four Brit Award nominations, an Ivor Novello nomination, had four top ten singles, sold-out Wembley Arena, The Royal Albert Hall and most recently sold-out two nights at The London Palladium and had a series of hit singles all of which were inescapable radio smashes. Scouting For Girls continue to prove they are unstoppable.

Album ‘Easy Cover’ is available for pre order here

Single ‘Xmas in the 80s’ is available here

2021 Headline Tour

September 2021

30th – William Aston Hall, Wrexham

October 2021

1st – The Forum Theatre, Barrow

2nd – Parr Hall, Warrington

3rd – O2 Academy, Liverpool

5th – Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh

6th – The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen

7th – Fat Sam’s, Dundee

8th – The Boiler Shop, Newcastle

9th – The Empire, Middlesbrough

10th – The Barbican, York

12th– The Junction, Cambridge

13th – The Corn Exchange, Ipswich

14th – The Waterside, Aylesbury

15th – The Engine Shed, Lincoln

18th – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

21st – The Town Hall, Cheltenham

22nd – The Factory, Barnstaple

23rd – The Cheese & Grain, Frome

25th – The Corn Exchange, Exeter

26th – The Engine Rooms, Southampton

28th – Madding Crowd, Bournemouth

29th – The Live Rooms, Chester

30th – The Slade Rooms, Wolverhampton

31st – Sub 89, Reading

November 2021

2nd – Fairfield Hall, Croydon

3rd – G Live, Guildford

4th – Dreamlands, Margate

6th – Leas Cliff Hall, Folkestone

8th – Chalk, Brighton

9th – The Apex, Bury St Edmunds

10th – The Roadmender, Northampton

12th – The Gliderdrome, Boston

13th – The Leadmill, Sheffield

14th – The Picturedrome, Holmfirth

16th – Asylum Hull University , Hull

17th – Victoria Hall, Stoke

18th – The Empire, Coventry

19th – The O2 Academy, Oxford

20th – The Venue, Derby

22nd – The Assembly Hall, Worthing

23rd – Del La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill

25th – Monroes, Galway

26th – Cyprus Avenue, Cork

27th – Limelight, Belfast

28th – The Button Factory, Dublin

29th – The Button Factory, Dublin