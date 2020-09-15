ScS has created hundreds of new jobs around the UK to cope with a huge increase in orders since the easing of lockdown.

The sofa and carpet specialist hired 150 new employees in August and currently has 150 live vacancies for roles in various areas of the business.

The recruitment drive is in response to a recent surge in sales, with the company reporting a 92% increase in order intake for the period from May to July 2020. This trend has continued in August and September, with sales up by 51% over the last six weeks.

ScS is looking to fill a range of both permanent and fixed-term positions, with vacancies in its retail stores, distribution and contact centres.

Jobs available include:

Sales professionals

Delivery drivers

Meet and greet roles

Contact centre advisors

Online sales team members

In August, ScS withdrew from the government’s furlough scheme and successfully returned all of its staff to work, having topped up their wages to 100% throughout the period. Those who continued to work over lockdown have been rewarded with an extra seven days of holiday entitlement.

Further showcasing its growth, the interiors firm recently relocated its distribution team from Warrington to a new warehouse in Knowsley, near Liverpool, which is 40% larger than the previous location.

David Knight, CEO at ScS, said: “Due to a sharp rise in orders, we are in the fortunate position of being able to add to our existing workforce. In the six weeks leading up to September, our like-for-like order intake grew by 51%, equivalent to £19m of additional revenue.

“We’re delighted to be able to invest some of this into new staff members, as we continue to navigate our way through these unprecedented times.”

For more information about the roles available and to apply, visit: https://www.scsjobs.co.uk/