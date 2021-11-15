One of the UK’s only marketing and PR agencies to specialise in the energy sector has announced the opening of a second office as it embarks on ambitious growth plans to further embed itself within the UK energy clusters.

Scarab4 – headquartered in Blyth and as far as the agency is aware, the first one to specialise in energy on its formation nine years ago – has announced the opening of a second office in Lowestoft as the company looks to position itself at the heart of its client base.

With clients spanning the length of the UK, the agency has – in the last twelve months – experienced a significant number of client wins as companies operating across the energy supply chain increasingly seek suppliers with knowledge and understanding of their sector as they push towards achieving net zero.

A number of these clients are located in East Anglia – an area which has fast become a strategic hub for renewable energy, is set to grow exponentially and create many opportunities for the region – and which has led to Scarab4 opening its second office at OrbisEnergy.

Speaking about the opening of the second office in Lowestoft, MD and Founder of Scarab4, Jane Gatiss, said: “Scarab4 in the last nine years has carved a strong reputation for delivering marketing and PR services purely in the energy sector.

“And it is this specialism which has seen us win a number of new clients across the UK, and particularly in the East Anglia region, where the offshore wind and renewables sector is set to boom.

“It therefore made absolute business sense to open a second base from where we could service clients in this region and where we can start to firmly embed ourselves at the heart of one of the UK’s energy clusters.”

Delivering a range of marketing and PR services to the energy sector, Scarab4 works for a range of clients across the energy supply chain and prides itself on working with some of the sector’s biggest names including Engie Fabricom, OHT, and Gibb Group.