Sell-out male mental health event hailed a success

A sell-out public lecture on male mental health delivered by three University of Sunderland psychology experts in partnership with an award-winning north-east organisation has been hailed a success.

From the rise of incel culture to the crisis in male mental health, society is grappling with urgent questions about masculinity, identity, well-being and why men are the way they are.

All of these issues were explored at Space To Think: Man Up? Understanding the Male Mind at Hope Street Xchange, the University’s City Campus, on Thursday (March 13).

The free public lecture examined the complexities of male mental health, including issues like suicide rates, social isolation and cultural expectations, as well as the psychology of men – what drives them, the challenges they face and how they can be better supported.

The event was delivered by the Head of the School of Psychology at the University of Sunderland, Dr Rebecca Owens, Associate Professor of Applied Research Methodology Dr Jon Rees and Senior Lecturer in Psychology Dr Mark Ord, in collaboration with Space North East, a men’s mental health group whose aim is to support men in the north-east with depression, loneliness and anxiety.

Dr Owens said: “We are so proud of this collaborative event with Space North East.

“The talk was amazing, and the audience were really engaged. We had a great discussion, and it is clear that there is definitely an appetite within our local communities for making positive steps in male mental health.”

Dr Rees said: “I was delighted to see so many people excited to engage with our talk.

“The discussion was lively and suggests to me that this is something we really need to do more frequently. Engaging the public with the difficult issues regarding men’s mental health can only be a good thing.”

Dr Ord said: “It was an honour to present this discussion, and I am over the moon with how well it was received.

“I am very thankful to Space North East for the opportunity and also to the audience for engaging so passionately. It’s amazing to feel like we are making a difference.”

Managing Director of Space North East, James Fildes, said: “The event was a huge success and a complete sell-out.

“The talk by Dr Mark Ord was exceptional and I think it’s fair to say, it blew everyone away. This was followed by a thrilling Q&A with lots of discussion.

“People who attended said the lecture was “thought-provoking” and “insightful” and we’ve had so many people asking when the next one is. We’ll be releasing details in the coming weeks.”

The University launched the world’s first male psychology module in 2020, which explores factors exclusively or disproportionately affecting men and boys, or factors that may affect them differently to how they affect women and girls.

For more information, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/psychology/undergraduate-psychology/

To find out more on Space North East and for updates on the next public lecture in partnership with the University’s School of Psychology, visit: https://spacenortheast.org/