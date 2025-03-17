Society of Occupational Medicine urges more support to keep those with mental health conditions in employment

Responding to the statement by Health Secretary, Wes Streeting, that there is an “overdiagnosis” of mental health conditions with “too many people being written off”, Professor Neil Greenberg, President-elect of the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM), commented:

“While it could be viewed that more people being diagnosed with mental health disorders is problematic, what is vital is helping people with mental health conditions to return to or remain at, and be successful in, work.

“The effects of less severe mental health conditions may prevent people from reaching their occupational potential. If people with such conditions can access evidence-based treatments, then the vast majority will be able to undertake fulfilling work.

“Occupational health professionals all have the necessary experience and expertise to help employers ensure that people with mental or physical health conditions work productively.

“Helping people with mental conditions to work, wherever possible, is a win-win situation. Being in good work is likely to improve people’s self-esteem and confidence which in turn is likely to have a positive impact on their mental health symptoms.”

