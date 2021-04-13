Muckle LLP has strengthened its award-winning team with four senior promotions, including two new partners.

Deborah Lazenby and Lisa Kelly have made partner, whilst Jennifer Pearson has been promoted to senior associate and Stephanie Brown to associate.

Deborah Lazenby joined the real estate team in 2017, supporting clients in a wide range of matters, including real estate acquisitions and disposals. Specialising in complex corporate transactions, secured lending and large property portfolio management her outstanding team management and practical, commercial approach have been vital in helping support clients, like Hays Travel, respond to market opportunities quickly.

Deborah said: “I am delighted to have been promoted to partner at Muckle. The team have provided invaluable support in my development and I am looking forward to continuing to be part of the growing and successful real estate team, working with a diverse and exciting range of clients.”

Lisa Kelly is consistently recommended by clients for providing timely, practical and commercial employment advice. Experienced in everything from day-to-day employment issues to large scale projects and corporate transactions, Lisa plays a pivotal role in bringing Muckle employment law events and training to the masses, speaking regularly to hundreds of HR and business leaders throughout the north east and beyond.

Lisa said: “I feel hugely proud of Muckle, our commitment to the community and the region. I join a leadership team that is 50:50 gender balanced, and so in line with our values and ethos. I am excited to be part of the firm’s journey and to continue helping to develop the employment team’s success, working alongside our amazing clients.”

Jennifer Pearson is a self-confessed property geek and an expert in dealing with all manner of property disputes. Having joined the Real Estate Dispute Resolution team in 2017 she has been instrumental in establishing a strong commercial property litigation offering and has appeared in Legal 500 as a recommended lawyer in this specialism since 2016. She supports a UK-wide range of social housing and large portfolio private landlord clients resolve issues and achieve results.

Jennifer said: “Muckle is a fantastic place to work and I had no doubt whatsoever that it was here I wanted to develop my career and contribute to the success of the firm, which has worked hard to create a nurturing and progressive culture that encourages its lawyers to thrive who, in turn, provide outstanding client service and something just a little bit different.”

Stephanie Brown, trained at Muckle, progressing to associate in only 3 years. As a respected corporate lawyer, she is part of our award-winning corporate team, helping businesses with their business sales and acquisitions, private equity transactions and investments.

Stephanie said: ”I’m very grateful to have been given the opportunity to work on a number of significant transactions throughout my career at Muckle and I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to the success of our corporate team as an associate.”

Jason Wainwright, managing partner, said: “I’m delighted for Deb, Lisa, Jenn and Steph. They are all exceptionally talented, massive advocates of Muckle, our culture and service approach. They also care passionately about the region and are fiercely committed to keeping promises to Muckle’s clients.

“Despite these challenging times, we continue to invest in our team, helping develop and reward our home-grown talent. They are all thoroughly deserving of their promotions.”

Jason added: “Recognising our people is really important to us. We not only promote our best, but this year, in contribution to everyone’s efforts, we are offering a profit-share to all our people.”