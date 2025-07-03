Awards triumph for Artura as McLaren supercar is named Auto Express Performance Car of the Year

The McLaren Artura is the Auto Express Performance Car of the Year 2025

Thrilling supercar performance and nuanced and progressive dynamics praised by judges

Ergonomic interior design and the convenience of all-electric, near-silent E-mode also impressed

Multiple award-winning Artura’s latest accolade joins Autocar ‘Britain’s Best Drivers’ Car’ and Sunday Times Driving ‘Sports Car of the Year’ honours

The McLaren Artura has won another standout automotive award, being named the Auto Express Performance Car of the Year at the publication’s 2025 New Car Awards event held in London.

Securing another significant title from distinguished UK automotive media, the Auto Express judging panel chose the Artura as its Performance Car of the Year based on the stunning performance and all-electric, near-silent driving capability delivered by its intelligent 3.0-litre V6 high-performance hybrid powertrain. They further highlighted its exceptional, “beautifully balanced” chassis and ride quality, sensational feedback delivered by its electro-hydraulic steering, while also praising the design of the Artura’s interior, calling it a ‘masterclass’ in ergonomics.

In summary, the Auto Express experts praised the Artura as a true drivers’ supercar that can be enjoyed daily, and “one of the most usable supercars ever created.”

Combined with its trademark McLaren driving dynamics and thrilling performance, the Artura showcases the full range of attributes that make a McLaren. Its cutting-edge engineering is matched by a suite of advanced personalisation options, allowing each Artura owner to craft a supercar that perfectly aligns with their individual preferences.

The Auto Express Performance Car of the Year award is the latest recognition for Artura from expert UK automotive jurors. The McLaren Artura was named ‘Britain’s Best Drivers’ Car’ at the 2025 Autocar Awards, while the Artura Spider specifically was selected as the Sunday Times Driving Sports Car of the Year 2024.