Warm up from the cold weather with these hot, spinning Slots, as these fiery creatures fly over the reels and help you generate some spine-chilling wins. These online Slots for real money not only offer fantastic payouts, but are sure to get that inner-fire burning as you spin alongside these incredible mythological creatures.

Read on to find out our top picks.

Phoenix Fire Power Reels

Rise from the ashes and be reborn with this fierce Phoenix slot. Featuring eight reels, six rows and 30 paylines, this game offers you the potential to bag winning payouts every time at least three matching symbols land on any payline, from left to right.

On top of this, you’ll want to keep an eye out for two exciting game features – the Phoenix Wildfire bonus, which turns winged symbols wild, keeping you in the spin for even more lucrative payouts, and the Free Spins feature, which can be re-triggered!

Card suits represent the game’s lower paying symbols, whereas rings, scrolls, spell books and chalices make up the higher-paying symbols. In fact, landing eight chalices will see you walking away with the base game jackpot of 50x your bet! The wild symbol is the Phoenix itself, and this can stack three rows high. On top of this, there’s the winged icons that can turn wild if the phoenix lands next to them.

Gameplay starts from just 0.10 credits, and with bonus rounds, free spins and incredible payouts, this slot game is sure to ignite excitement on the reels!

Dragon’s Luck: Megaways

This fiery slot game is also available to play from just 0.10 credits, and transports you to China, where the dragon is the luckiest symbol of all. Speaking of symbols, in this game you can expect to find playing card symbols, Chinese dolls, lotus flowers and ‘138’ symbols. The latter has the ability to pay out the game’s maximum jackpot of 38x your bet! Despite having no wild or scatter symbols in play, this slot has three reel modifiers, on top of the incredible Megaways mechanics, offering 117,649 ways to win!

The Dragon Coin bonus is triggered whenever the Dragon coin symbol appears over the reels, selecting a mystery symbol at random to transform into, locking onto the reels and providing you with more chances to form winning combinations!

There’s also the Mega Coin bonus, where a Mega Coin symbol will appear at the size of 2×2, 3×3, or 4×4 on the reels. They can then break off into individual coins, transforming into the same base game symbol, again providing you with even more ways to win.

Finally, there’s the Dragon’s Blessing bonus, where the Dragon’s breath will truly set the reels on fire, following on from the Dragon Coin bonus. This bonus sees not one, but two dragons either side of the reels, breathing a fire that can change Dragon Coins on the reels into even higher base game symbols!

What are you waiting for? Set these reels alight today!