Cosmetic dentistry has, over the years, become a center stage for improving dental appearance among many. It uses both natural and synthetic tools to bring the best out of your white teeth. These tools include homemade whitening paste, bleaching gels, and whitening tapes. But the best way to whiten your teeth remains to get professional assistance from teeth whitening dentist in Brisbane. However, there are some recommendations from these dentists that prove fruitful with instant results.

Reduce Intake of highly Coloured Beverages.

Some many soft drinks and beverages stain teeth when taken. The thing is, the more of these beverages taken, the more they stain your teeth. If these beverages are not cold, it is advisable to use a straw to reduce the contact of the drinks with the teeth. This said, some other non-beverage natural foods indeed discolor teeth when taken. This, however, should not be an excuse for not eating highly colored fruits like strawberries or watermelons. Highly colored beverages discolor the teeth by affecting their enamel. If taken, rinse your mouth thoroughly with water to lessen the effects.

Regular Intake of Fruits and Vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are not only good for your health but also for the well-being of your teeth. They help in processing the sugars that might be present in the mouth by stimulating as much saliva as possible to disintegrate these sugars. Apart from that, the efficient saliva production helps in the neutralization of any acidity that might otherwise stain your teeth.

Brushing With Strawberries

Strawberries are a type of fruits that have high antioxidant content. These antioxidants are capable of removing surface stains and plaques. The strawberries can be mashed or blended with a blender and the slurry used in the brushing of teeth or guggled. It is also recommended incorporating this slurry strawberry mixture with fluoride toothpaste while brushing your teeth—the fluoride toothpaste help to neutralize the effect of malic acid present in toothpaste.

Regular Brushing of Teeth

Oral hygiene is best maintained by regularly brushing your teeth, especially after significant meals. After meals, there are a lot of junk food leftovers and residues that remain between your teeth. These food remains contribute to the staining of teeth and eventually decay.

Regularly brushing your teeth might seem a tedious and cumbersome process to do all day, after every meal – especially in the workplace. Alternatively, you can get recommended mouth wash pastes by dentists from Brisbane. This mouthwash can be used by checking in the washroom for some mouth washing. If this is far from achievable, drinking lots of water and rinsing your mouth thoroughly after meals can help a great deal.

Smoking Greatly Affects Dental Hygiene

The smile of non-smokers is far much better than that of smokers. Cigarettes contain numerous chemicals that, when deposited on teeth in their vaporized or liquid state, they leave an almost permanent stain. Their prolonged use, apart from staining teeth, has proven to lead to dental associated cancer ailments. If you are a non-smoker and are looking for ways to whiten your teeth, then quitting smoking should be top on your list.

Activated Carbon

Really? Yes, black carbon whitens teeth. Ironical, right? The only way the charcoal makes your teeth black is when you are brushing them. It is good at absorbing toxins and colored residues from teeth. If you are a heavy beverage consumer, consider using activated carbon to whiten your teeth as it binds to the chemicals in these foods. You will notice the significant difference after rinsing off.

Natural Teeth Oil Pulling

This is a highly recommended method for teeth whitening. Natural oil pulling is the swishing of oil around your mouth to remove germs, acidity, and bacteria. Coconut oil is best recommended for this kind of dental hygiene practice. Present in the Coconut oil is natural chemicals that help remove germs and bacteria. It dissolves them and takes them out of the mouth when the oil is spat out. The high vitamin E content is capable of destaining teeth by the removal of certain bacteria associated with teeth staining.

These ways should be gradual and not instant in giving your teeth the best white color they deserve. Be consistent in the use of the above methods for better results in the long run

Autobiography

Elizabeth is a renowned leader in the space of Health and Mental Wellness topics. Her work has appeared on more than a dozen influential sites and blogs. Her articles both focus on providing valuable information and an entertaining read that her readers enjoy. More about her work on – ELIZABETHMARKS.me