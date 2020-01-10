ASA BUTTERFIELD, GILLIAN ANDERSON, EMMA MACKEY, NCUTI GATWA, AIMEE LOU WOOD, CONNOR SWINDELLS, PATRICIA ALLISON, TANYA REYNOLDS, KEDAR WILLIAMS-STIRLING AND ALISTAIR PETRIE TAKE TO THE CARPET TO CELEBRATE SEX EDUCATION S2 WORLD PREMIERE IN LONDON

Today (Wednesday 8 January 2020) the stars and creative team from the Netflix original series Sex Education season 2 celebrated the world premiere at the Genesis Cinema in London. Cast members Asa Butterfield (Otis), Gillian Anderson (Jean), Emma Mackey (Maeve), Ncuti Gatwa (Eric), Aimee Lou Wood (Aimee), Connor Swindells (Adam), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson) were joined by writer and creator Laurie Nunn, executive producers Jamie Campbell, Joel Wilson, producer Jon Jennings and director Ben Taylor.

About Sex Education

Sex Education is about Otis Milburn, a socially awkward high school student who lives with his sex therapist mother, Jean. In season 1 Otis and his friend Maeve Wiley set-up a sex clinic at school to capitalise on his intuitive talent for sex advice. In season 2, as a late bloomer Otis must master his newly discovered sexual urges in order to progress with his girlfriend Ola whilst also dealing with his now strained relationship with Maeve. Meanwhile, Moordale Secondary is in the throes of a Chlamydia outbreak, highlighting the need for better sex education at the school and new kids come to town who will challenge the status quo.

The series is written and created by Laurie Nunn and produced by Eleven. Season 2 is directed by Ben Taylor, Alice Seabright and Sophie Goodhart. Jamie Campbell, Laurie Nunn and Ben Taylor are also Executive Producers on the series.

The series stars Asa Butterfield (Ender’s Game, Hugo), Gillian Anderson (The Crown, The Fall), Emma Mackey (The Winter Lake, Eiffel, Death on the Nile), Ncuti Gatwa (Stonemouth, The Last Letter From My Lover), Connor Swindells (The Vanishing, VS), Aimee-Lou Wood (Louis Wane), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Will, Roots, Wolfblood), Chaneil Kular (Informer), Simone Ashley (Broadchurch), Mimi Keene (Tolkien, Close), Tanya Reynolds (Emma, Delicious), Mikael Persbrandt (Invisible Heroes, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, The Hobbit, King Arthur), Patricia Allison (Les Miserables, Moving On), Jim Howick (Broadchurch), Rakhee Thakrar (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Samantha Spiro (Game of Thrones, Tracey Ullman’s Show, Babs, Doctor Who), James Purefoy (Rome, Altered Carbon) and Alistair Petrie (Deep State, Rogue One, Night Manager).

About Netflix

Netflix is the world’s leading streaming entertainment service with over 158 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.