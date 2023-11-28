SHAUN THE SHEEP RAISES MORE THAN £300K FOR ST OSWALD’S HOSPICE…

St OSWALD’S Hospice has announced the total raised by its Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne event – and paid tribute to all those who supported it.

For 10 weeks this summer, 115 sculptures of the much-loved Aardman character formed a free, public, art trail throughout Newcastle, attracting thousands of visitors from the region and further afield.

Now, just a month after the trail’s Grand Finale Auction, at which 40 of the sheep were sold to the highest bidders, the charity has announced that the net total raised by the trail was £310,000.

The auction raised £195,000 with the balance of the money raised through sponsorship, merchandise and app sales, ticketed events, raffles and community and schools fundraising.

And the funds will go towards the hospice’s running costs and allow its team to support the children, adults and their families who rely on its services.

Shaun on the Tyne followed two previous public art trails organised by St Oswald’s Hospice; Great North Snowdogs and Elmer’s Great North Parade.

And Jane Hogan, head of fundraising at St Oswald’s Hospice said: “The reaction to the sculptures, from all who have seen them, has been wonderful and they really caught the imagination of our community.

“This trail was truly a team effort, with businesses, schools, artist, and people from across the region and beyond, coming together to make it such a resounding success.”

Among the lots purchased at auction and now settling into their forever homes are Sweetie, now on display at Deal Direct Blinds’ Gateshead showroom and Shaunshine, which can now be admired by visitors to the café at Ouseburn Farm, Byker.

The Wrong Trousers is now part of the team at The Feed Warehouse, Consett, while

The Magpie Cr’ewe’sader’ is proving popular with customers at Bell Truck and Van at Team Valley, Gateshead.

Many others were bought by private individuals throughout the North East, keen to support the hospice.

“We’ve been humbled by the support we have received,” said Jane Hogan. “We’re only a small team and we simply couldn’t have brought the flock to Newcastle without the help of all those who played a part.

“Our thanks go out to our trail headline partner; Newcastle Council, all our sponsors and partners, creative producers Wild in Art and of course, Aardman for trusting us with their fantastic character, Shaun the Sheep.”

Charlie Langhorne, Managing Director and Co-founder, Wild in Art said: “Shaun on the Tyne created a feel-good factor right across the city, bringing artists, young people, communities and businesses together to showcase Newcastle’s creativity.

“I am delighted that the trail will leave a lasting legacy through the funds raised for St Oswald’s Hospice. Thank you to everyone who has been involved in achieving such an incredible result.”

Rachael Peacock, Senior Brand Manager, Aardman, said: “We are delighted to hear that Shaun on the Tyne has generated such a baa-rilliant fundraising total for St. Oswald’s and the adults and children who benefit from their vital services.

“We’ve been blown away with the response to the trail and feel honoured that Shaun the Sheep has been able to play a part in raising awareness for the important work St. Oswald’s do for families in the North East.”