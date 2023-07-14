SHEPHERDS WANTED, TO WATCH A VERY UNUSUAL FLOCK…

A FLEECY flock with a difference is set to take to the streets of Tyneside next month (July) and now the call has gone out for shepherds, to watch it.

St Oswald’s Hospice’s third art trail, Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne, will run from 19 July to 27 September with up to 50 big and 70 small sculptures of Wallace and Grommit’s woolly friend placed at landmarks across Newcastle.

And the Hospice is seeking volunteers aged 18 and over to help support its team in two different roles; Shepherd Trail Maker and Shop and Information Assistant, for the duration of the trail.

Shepherds will be expected to engage with trail-goers and be positive and enthusiastic ambassadors for the project and St Oswald’s Hospice.

Along with helping to direct trail-goers around the trail they will have to answer trail goers’ questions and ensure the sculptures are clean and well maintained and report any problems to the Hospice’s fundraising team.

When available they will also be invited to attend scheduled community fundraising opportunities to raise money for St Oswald’s Hospice.

Volunteers are also wanted to support at the Shaun the Sheep HQ – a specially created pop up space at Newcastle Civic Centre – where trail maps and other merchandise will be available – daily between 10am and 1pm and 1pm and 4pm.

Along with selling merchandise, assisting trail participants and representing St Oswald’s Hospice, they will be required to provide information and directions and assist visitors with downloading and navigating the trail app.

Eileen Young, from Heddon-on-the-Wall has already joined the flock as a Volunteer Shepherd Trail Maker.

She said: “When I saw this role come up, I knew I had to get involved. I love Shaun the Sheep and am so excited to see the sculptures across Newcastle this summer.

“Volunteering on the trail is a great way to support St Oswald’s Hospice and I am looking forward to having conversations with all the visitors to the trail about their favourite Shaun and helping them to get the most out of their experience.”

Susan Freeman, Volunteer Manager at St Oswald’s Hospice, said: “These roles are great opportunities for anyone looking to volunteer with a happy and very welcoming team.

“The shepherd roles are ad hoc, too, so people can fit them around their day to day lives – they can even be a Shaun the Sheep volunteer when they are doing their morning and evening dog walk.

“We need several people to fill each role so I’d urge anyone interested to get in touch with us – we would love them to be part of our flock.”

To apply visit www.shaunonthetyne.co.uk/volunteer

The trail can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using the hashtag #shaunonthetyne.

Shaun the Sheep on the Tyne is being held in conjunction with creative producers Wild in Art, along with Shaun the Sheep creators Aardman and headline trail sponsor Newcastle City Council.

