THE NORTH EAST CLASSIC CAR AND MOTORCYCLE SHOW BACK ON THE ROAD TO HARDWICK HALL HOTEL

VINTAGE car owners can exhibit their vehicle to an audience of thousands of petrolheads, when an event returns to the North East next month. (July)

For the fifth time the North East Classic Car and Motorcycle Show will be heading to Sedgefield’s Hardwick Hall Hotel on 2 July, an opportunity to see more than 400 vintage and classic cars and motorbikes in all their glory.

The event also gives the proud exhibitors the chance to come away with one of the event’s special awards, including Pride of Ownership, Club of the Show and Car of the Show.

Even those who don’t win won’t come away empty handed as all exhibitors will receive a commemorative plaque.

The event focusses on being family friendly, with a number of trade and autojumble stalls, along with food and drink outlets.

Those who have vehicles dated from 2007 or older still have time to exhibit in the event, by booking online before 5pm on 30 June at a cost of £7.53 which also includes entry for two adults, or on the day at £8 per car.

Tickets for the show are £8 for adults and £4 for children – with an additional booking fee which can be bought at https://classicshows.seetickets.com/tour/classic-car-show or on the day at £9 and £5 respectively.

There is also still the opportunity to book stalls – further information is available by emailing info@classicshows.org or calling 01484 666776. These details can also be used by anyone wanting to exhibit.

The event runs from 10am until 4pm and there will also be a full vehicle concours and live commentary throughout the day.

