University honours Fulwell 73’s Leo Pearlman

Leo Pearlman, co-founder and managing partner of acclaimed production company Fulwell 73, has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Art from the University of Sunderland.

Leo, from Sunderland, received his award this week (Monday 10 July) – alongside hundreds of graduating students at the Stadium of Light.

The life-long Black Cats fan has been honoured for his many global successes, and his strong bond with the City of Sunderland, providing inspiration to prospective students and graduates alike.

Known internationally for projects including Sunderland ‘Til I Die, Friends: The Reunion, The Kardashians, The Late Late Show with James Corden, I Am Bolt and Gavin and Stacey: Christmas Special, Fulwell 73 opened a regional office at the University’s St Peter’s campus in 2021.

It has recently been announced that Fulwell 73 and Ant and Dec’s Mitre Studios are joining forces to reboot the 90s TV classic Byker Grove, which will be filmed and produced in and around the north-east.

Fulwell 73, alongside Cain International, have also revealed their plans for Crown Works Studios in Sunderland which will be one of the largest filmmaking complexes in Europe, creating some 8,450 jobs across the north-east over the next decade.

