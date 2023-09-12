shineVision is on the Ball

A North East digital compliance company is helping a local football team shine by supporting the under 14’s team.

Newcastle based shineVision has sponsored the West Denton Junior Football Under 14 Eagles. The company’s logo proudly appears on the front of the striking yellow and red strips, which will help the team look professional as they play their league this coming year.

West Denton Junior Football Club was established in 1982 and has gone from strength to strength thanks to the sheer hard work and dedication of all involved both past and present.

It is now one of the regions most recognised club’s that boasts an impressive 22 junior football teams from Under 7 all the way up to Under 17, as well as a Senior team and the very successful Little Dribblers setup for little stars of the future.

Founder and managing director of shineVision, Lee Taylor, is a local man and is passionate about both football and opportunities for younger generations He said:

“West Denton Junior Football Club is a registered charity that relies on the support of donations and grants. The amateur club trains on All Saints Playing Fields on West Denton way not far from where the shineVision office is based, so when we were looking to support the local community, it was the natural choice. We love to see the team in their strips with our logo proudly emblazoned on the front. We do, of course, wish the team all the luck in the world with the coming season.”

Joining a number of businesses from the area also sponsoring the club, the club recently thanked all the sponsors including shineVision:

“As a club we are stronger when we all work together as one, on and off the football pitch. We both depend and thrive on the constant hard work and commitment from all involved with the club.

“Without the dedication and passion of our committee, trustees, coaches, parents, players, sponsors and the local community to mention just a few, it would not have been possible to get to where we are today.”

shineVision is passionate about digital transformation playing an essential part in supporting the golden thread that forms an impressive Building Safety Case in any industry that involves property and people. Customers choose to use shineCompliance to ensure accurate reporting, health and safety, and because of its innovative ability to capture, store and manage all essential data, allowing a solid foundation for those managing properties to fulfil all duty holder responsibilities.

More information on shineVision is available at www.shinevision.co.uk and information on the club is available at https://www.westdentonjuniorsfc.com/home

Please follow and like us: