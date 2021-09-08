New Dacia Duster debuts with a bold new style, enhanced technology, and even more usability

Now available with the much-awaited dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox paired with the TCe150 engine

Fresh design elements include new Y-shape LED lights, grille design and new rear spoiler, providing a smoother, more striking appearance with improved CO 2 emissions and fuel consumption

emissions and fuel consumption The latest model is available with a new interior, including a new high-positioned centre console and a brand-new 8-inch touchscreen

Offers a suite of new Advanced Driver Assistance Systems

Continues to fuse shockingly affordable value with optimum practicality and a generous specification

Orders are now open for the New Dacia Duster, as pricing, technical details and launch offers are confirmed. The latest version of the robust SUV offers a great deal more in every sense.

Having been comprehensively updated with refreshed design elements, advanced features and technology, the New Dacia Duster remains true to its roots by continuing to offer the same versatility and value-for-money it is acclaimed for.

The latest generation version is priced from only £13,995 OTR, while a host of enticing finance offers available across the new and improved range allow drivers to enjoy the New Duster for much less than they may imagine. For example, the Comfort TCe 100 Bi-Fuel can be purchased for £164 per month on a four-year Dacia Dimension PCP scheme with an interest rate at 6.9 per cent APR representative with a £500 deposit contribution and £2,590 customer deposit.

The New Duster is available to order now with the first customers due to take delivery in September. The TCe 130 engine will be available to order later in the year.

Launched in the UK in 2013, and available across Europe since 2010, the Duster quickly earned a reputation for delivering all the benefits of an SUV at city car price. With shockingly affordable value, the Duster has shaken-up the SUV segment, having broken the rules to become a unique offering for consumers. With more than 1.9 million vehicles sold, the Duster has been the number one car for retail sales in its class in Europe’s SUV market since 2019.

Following on from earlier generations, the New Duster is aimed both at customers who are looking for a comfortable, attractive SUV and those who want a robust, versatile 4×4.

True to its heritage, the New Duster is still a family SUV that is ideal for everyday use and also for adventures in nature. Its distinctive design has evolved, especially in respect of its new lights and grille, which give it an even stronger character, and improved CO 2 efficiency.

Inside, it is fitted with a high centre console with a retracting armrest, offers two multimedia systems with a new 8-inch screen and is available with a dual-clutch automatic EDC gearbox. As versatile to drive as ever, the New Duster is available in two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions. The latest version also boasts an enhanced 4×4 Monitor system.

For greater simplicity, the New Duster is available in three trim levels – Essential, Comfort and Prestige – and with a choice of efficient engines, including a TCe 100 Bi-Fuel. The top-of-the-range TCe 150 engine is now paired to a new six-speed automatic transmission.

For even more ease, New Duster comes with just two options to choose from depending on the specification – metallic paint and a spare wheel.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

The New Duster introduces a more contemporary design, which is not only more stylish, but also works to optimise its aerodynamics for greater efficiency.

At the front end, the New Duster adopts the style features of Dacia’s refreshed visual identity first seen on the New Sandero and Sandero Stepway. New light units include Y-shaped daytime running lights, a new shape that also inspired the new 3D chromed radiator grille. The bolder, more purposeful front-end styling ensures that the Duster is now even more striking.

The always-on lighting at the front and rear incorporates the new Dacia light signature, while the Duster is the first Dacia model to be equipped with front LED direction indicators. This technology is also used for the dipped headlights (with automatic main beam activation as standard), and the number plate lights. As well as lower electricity consumption, the LEDs offer brighter lighting, day and night, providing greater visibility for both the driver and other road users.

There are also new body-coloured front rear bumpers (lower section), tinted windows and a bold new tailgate trim with ‘Duster’ inscription.

Thanks to the expertise of Dacia’s innovative designers and engineers, the New Duster’s aerodynamic performance has been improved. The design of the new rear spoiler and new 16 and 17-inch alloy rims (16-inch on the Comfort and 17-inch on Prestige versions) have been put to the test in a wind tunnel. The set of CO 2 optimisations (new wheel bearings and tyres, LED lighting) including the drag area (SCx) allows a reduction of up to 5.8g of CO 2 on the 4×4 version of the New Duster. The New Duster features a new type of tyre, no matter which version a customer opts for. The two-wheel drive version is fitted with ‘green’ CO 2 -optimised tyres as standard, giving a 10 per cent reduction in rolling resistance.

As well as the CO 2 reduction, these features have also helped to deliver lower fuel consumption, providing another welcome benefit for customers.

The versatility of the New Duster, for both every day and off-road use, is evident by its high ground clearance of 217 mm on the two-wheel drive version and 214 mm on the 4×4.

INTERIOR

The New Duster improves the comfort of its occupants with a more inviting cabin. It is equipped with new upholstery, new headrests, and a high centre console with a wide retracting armrest. The New Duster also offers two multimedia systems with a new 8-inch touchscreen.

The upholstery for the seats on the New Duster is 100 per cent new, and the fabric and shape of the enhanced headrests offer improved comfort and support. The new, slim profile of the headrests improves the visibility in the passenger compartment for rear passengers looking to the front and vice versa.

A notable new feature is the inclusion of a high centre console with a wide armrest that retracts 70mm. Available on selected models, it houses a closable, 1.1-litre storage compartment and two USB charging sockets for the rear passengers.

The comprehensive standard equipment includes an onboard computer screen, automatic main beam activation and cruise control and speed limiter with backlit controls on the steering wheel.

Automatic climate control with a digital display, heated front seats and a hands-free card are available on higher specification versions.

TECHNOLOGIES AND SAFETY

The New Duster is available with a choice of two new user-friendly multimedia systems, in addition to Dacia’s Plug & Radio audio system that incorporates MP3, USB, Bluetooth® and DAB capability, accessible through the Duster’s full complement of backlit steering wheel controls.

Media Display, offered as standard on Comfort models, comprises an 8-inch colour touchscreen mounted within easy reach of the driver, through which can be accessed a host of features including both Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®. The system also adds a pair of USB ports and six speakers, including two ‘boomer’ speakers and a pair of front-mounted tweeters.

Prestige models, meanwhile, see a further upgrade to the new Media Nav system. With a full-featured on-board navigation function, the system also offers wireless connectivity for both Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto® over Wi-Fi.

Both systems feature an innovative Vehicle tab that can be used to access driving and economy information, while four-wheel-drive versions also offer a 4×4 Monitor to display an altimeter, inclinometer, and a compass. The monitor is also able to display the pitch angle, Hill Start Assist and Adaptive Hill Descent Control data to keep the driver informed during steep descents and climbs. After driving off-road or in the mountains, the 4×4 Monitor displays a summary log of the journey.

The New Duster extends the use of technology to make drivers’ lives easier with a range of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). All models are fitted with tyre pressure monitoring, cruise control, and Emergency Brake Assist, while Blind Spot Warning – standard on Prestige – warns the driver of a risk of collision during lane changing by flashing a warning light within the door mirror if another vehicle is detected.

Hill Start Assist prevents the vehicle from rolling backwards when pulling away on a hill, while Park Assist uses ultrasonic sensors mounted in the rear bumper to detect obstacles while reversing before warning the driver with an audible signal. On selected models, this is joined by a rear camera that displays its output on the central touchscreen, complete with useful guidelines.

Adaptive Hill Descent Control on 4×4 models uses the brakes to automatically regulate the vehicle’s speed and prevent it from running away, even in low-traction environments. Operating in first and reverse gears, the system can maintain a driver-configurable speed of between 3mph and 18mph.

Range-topping Prestige models are equipped as standard with Dacia’s Multiview camera system. Activated instantly when reverse is engaged or manually via the MVC button, the system uses four cameras mounted around the vehicle to help the driver identify obstacles during parking or in tricky off-road situations.

ENGINES

The New Duster’s engine line-up has been comprehensively renewed and now offers a wide range of petrol, diesel, and even Bi-Fuel versions – which features a 50 percent larger LPG tank – plus the choice of an innovative new six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with the TCe 150 engine.

The EDC (Efficient Dual Clutch) gearbox delivers the comfort and ease-of-driving of a traditional automatic transmission, combined with the superior fuel consumption and low CO 2 emissions associated with a manual gearbox.

By using a pair of clutches, one for the odd gears and another for the even gears, the EDC gearbox can pre-select the next likely ratio and imperceptibly switch between them when the time comes. With no interruption to the flow of power, the result is a smooth and seamless ride for the passengers. In addition, the EDC system constantly ensures the optimal gear for the prevailing conditions has been selected, leading to improved fuel economy and reduced emissions.

The New Duster’s range of Euro 6D Full-compliant engines comprises three TCe petrol units of 90, 130, and 150hp outputs, all driving the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or, in the case of the TCe 150, Dacia’s new EDC six-speed automatic.

The torquey and efficient Blue dCi 115 diesel, meanwhile, is available with a choice of two- or four-wheel-drive, while the six-speed manual gearbox enables precise control in off-road situations.

The TCe 100 Bi-Fuel features Dacia’s proven factory-fitted LPG technology to offer a CO 2 reduction of up to 9.5 percent when running on gas, as well as a combined petrol and LPG range of up to 767 miles thanks to its larger tank.

Dacia is the only manufacturer to offer the Bi-Fuel (petrol-LPG) option across its entire range of internal combustion engine models. The length of the manufacturer’s warranty, the service intervals, and boot capacity are identical to the petrol-only version. The LPG tank is fitted beneath the floor of the boot, in place of the spare wheel.

Behind the wheel, the switch between fuels is immediate and imperceptible. The new petrol-LPG switch, which is more ergonomic and better integrated, can be operated manually by the driver at any time. The switch to petrol occurs automatically if the LPG tank is empty.

Stop&Start, which automatically turns the engine off when the vehicle is stationary, is standard on all New Duster models and delivers both improved fuel economy and reduced emissions.

UK SPECIFICATIONS AND PRICING

The New Duster range epitomises Dacia’s no-nonsense approach to delivering quality for the best value, with a straightforward, simple-to-understand model line-up of three trims – Essential, Comfort, and Prestige.

Just two options are available across the range, honouring Dacia’s promise to keep things simple: a spare wheel can be added to all Dusters except Bi-Fuel models for £250, while metallic paint – including the striking new Desert Orange – is available across the range for only £595.

Kicking off the range at just £13,995 OTR, the New Duster Essential wears durable 16-inch steel wheels, new Y-shaped LED daytime running lights, automatic headlights, and black roof bars, while inside there’s a height and reach-adjustable steering column, cruise control with speed limiter, seven-function on-board computer, DAB Radio and manual air conditioning.

Available from £15,495 OTR, Comfort adds 16-inch alloy wheels, black-painted heated and electrically-adjustable door mirrors, body-coloured door handles, front fog lights, and hill descent control. The interior, meanwhile, gains upgraded upholstery, height-adjustable driver’s seat with lumbar adjustment, leather steering wheel, electric rear windows, rear parking sensors with rear camera, and an 8-inch Media Display infotainment system complete with Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®.

At the top of the range, from £16,695 OTR, the Prestige only adds to New Duster’s already generous value-for-money proposition with 17-inch alloy wheels, Grey Quartz door mirrors and roof bars, dark-tinted rear windows, and an acoustic windshield. Building on the Comfort specification, the Prestige goes further with automatic air conditioning, keyless entry, Multiview camera, front parking sensors, blind spot warning system, heated seats, and an 8-inch Media Nav on-board navigation system with wireless smartphone connectivity for Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®.

TECHNICAL DATA

Version Power

(hp) Torque (Nm) @ RPM 0-62mph

(secs) Top speed

(mph) CO2

(g/km) Combined Fuel

Consumption

MPG WLTP

(L/100km) Essential TCe 90 4×2 90 160 @ 2200-3,750 13.1 103 140 45.6 (6.2) Essential TCe 100

Bi-Fuel 4×2 100 170 @ 2,000-3,500 15.1 (Petrol)

13.8 (LPG) 103 (Petrol)

104 (LPG) 144 (Petrol)

126 (LPG) 44.1 (6.4)

40.9 (6.9) Comfort TCe 90 4×2 90 160 @ 2,200-3,750 13.1 103 140 45.6 (6.2) Comfort TCe 100

Bi-Fuel 4×2 100 170 @ 2,000-3,500 15.1 (Petrol)

13.8 (LPG) 103 (Petrol)

104 (LPG) 145 (Petrol)

127 (LPG) 44.1 (6.4)

40.4 (7) Comfort TCe 130 4×2 130 240 @ 1,600-3,500 10.6 120 141 45.6 (6.2) Comfort TCe 150 4×2 EDC 150 250 @ 1,700-3,250 9.7 124 142 44.8 (6.3) Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×2 115 260 @ 1,750-2,750 10.2 113 127 57.6 (4.9) Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×4 115 260 @ 1,750-2,750 10.2 108 139 53.3 (5.3) Prestige TCe 90 4×2 90 160 @ 2,200-3,750 13.1 103 140 45.6 (6.2) Prestige TCe 100

Bi-Fuel 4×2 100 170 @ 2,000-3,500 15.1 (Petrol)

13.8 (LPG) 103 (Petrol)

104 (LPG) 145 (Petrol)

127 (LPG) 44.1 (6.4)

40.4 (7) Prestige TCe 130 4×2 130 240 @ 1,600-3,500 10.6 120 141 45.6 (6.2) Prestige TCe 150 4×2 EDC 150 250 @ 1,700-3,250 9.7 124 142 44.8 (6.3) Prestige Blue dCi 115 4×2 115 260 @ 1,750-2,750 10.2 113 127 57.6 (4.9) Prestige Blue dCi 115 4×4 115 260 @ 1,750-2,750 10.2 108 139 53.3 (5.3)

PRICING

Version VED

Year 1 BIK Basic Price VAT 20% Total

Retail

Price First

Registration

Fee Delivery

Charge OTR Essential TCe 90 4×2 £220 31% £10,937.50 £2,187.50 £13,125 £55 £595 £13,995 Essential TCe 100

Bi-Fuel 4×2 £210 36% £10,945.83 £2,189.17 £13,135 £55 £595 £13,995 Comfort TCe 90 4×2 £220 31% £12,187.50 £2,437.50 £14,625 £55 £595 £15,495 Comfort TCe 100

Bi-Fuel 4×2 £210 36% £12,195.83 £2,439.17 £14,635 £55 £595 £15,495 Comfort TCe 130 4×2 £220 31% £13,312.50 £2,662.50 £15,975 £55 £595 £16,845 Comfort TCe 150 4×2 EDC £220 31% £14,979.17 £2,995.83 £17,975 £55 £595 £18,845 Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×2 £180 32% £13,762.50 £2,752.50 £16,515 £55 £595 £17,345 Comfort Blue dCi 115 4×4 £220 34% £15,645.83 £3,129.17 £18,775 £55 £595 £19,645 Prestige TCe 90 4×2 £220 31% £13,187.50 £2,637.50 £15,825 £55 £595 £16,695 Prestige TCe 100

Bi-Fuel 4×2 £210 36% £13,195.83 £2,639.17 £15,835 £55 £595 £16,695 Prestige TCe 130 4×2 £220 31% £14,312.50 £2,862.50 £17,175 £55 £595 £18,045 Prestige TCe 150 4×2 EDC £220 31% £15,979.17 £3,195.83 £19,175 £55 £595 £20,045 Prestige Blue dCi 115 4×2 £180 32% £14,762.50 £2,952.50 £17,715 £55 £595 £18,545 Prestige Blue dCi 115 4×4 £220 34% £16,645.83 £3,329.17 £19,975 £55 £595 £20,845

DIMENSIONS