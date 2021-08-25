The Skylark Collective are pleased to announce Shure, a leading global manufacturer of premium audio equipment, as Headline Partners for this year’s inaugural International Women’s Podcast Awards . The IWPA is a unique event celebrating the very best female-led moments in podcasting of the last year, where recognition will be given to women in podcasting, both behind the mic and behind the scenes, who have created incredible audio moments and intimate listening experiences.

Naomi Mellor, founder of the International Women’s Podcast Awards, said: “I am so excited to announce Shure as our Headline Partners for the awards. Their passion for creating great microphones and audio electronics has been recognised by podcasters the world over, making them a staple of the podcasting community. Their support for women and non-binary podcasters at the International Women’s Podcast Awards helps us provide an opportunity for women from all over the world to showcase their work, and we can’t wait to bring the event to life.”

“We are extremely proud to partner with The Skylark Collective for the first ever International Women’s Podcast Awards, championing inspirational voices from around the world. In supporting the podcasting community since the beginning, we’ve witnessed the importance of diversity to leverage creativity in the industry. For this reason, we are sponsoring the Award for Changing the World One Moment at a Time, which we believe will give women and non-binary podcasters the visibility and recognition to continue their impressive work, while inspiring the podcasters of tomorrow” said Paul Crognale, Senior Manager, Global Marketing at Shure.

The International Women’s Podcast Awards will be hosted at the Allbright in London on 23rd September 2021 by acclaimed presenter, author and journalist Vick Hope of BBC Radio 1, with additional support from Acast, Blubrry, Captivate FM and Redhead PR. Entries are open to podcasters worldwide until Friday 13th August 2021, and the ceremony will be live-streamed internationally.

The International Women’s Podcast Awards aims to help level the playing field for women in this exciting and evolving industry, by rewarding and elevating the unsung podcast hosts, editors, producers and writers out there whose work deserves recognition.

To many, the joy of podcasting lies in its intimacy, in the atmosphere created between the host, guest and listener, and in the moments of incredible sensitivity, humour or honesty that keep people engrossed.

The International Women’s Podcast Awards celebrate these intimate moments of podcasting brilliance, and the women that make them happen. It doesn’t matter if they’ve had 100 downloads or 100 million, the awards are open to everyone in podcasting that identifies as a woman or non-binary.

Nominations are now open and will be accepted in eight categories of wonderful ‘Moments’, which are:

Moment of Comedy Gold

Moment of Raw Emotion

Moment of Cliffhanging Drama

Moment of Touching Honesty

Moment of Behind-the-Scenes Brilliance

Moment of Entrepreneurship Inspiration

Moment of Badass Business Advice

Award for Changing The World One Moment At A Time

The awards ceremony will be held at Allbright, Mayfair on Thursday 23rd September. For partnership and sponsorship enquiries, please email naomi@skylarkcollective.co.uk To enter the awards, go to https://skylarkcollective.co.uk/awards/

To find out more about the Skylark Collective, visit https://skylarkcollective.co.uk Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theskylarkcollective/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/IWPodcastAwards

About Shure

Shure ( www.shure.com) has been helping people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability.

We make microphones, wireless systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more.

For critical listening, high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and in meeting rooms, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have nearly 40 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

About Naomi Mellor

Naomi Mellor is a multi-talented podcaster, presenter, entrepreneur and veterinary surgeon. She is the founder of the Skylark Collective and the International Women’s Podcast Awards, and a passionate advocate of raising the voices of women in podcasting. She was raised with the idea that girls can do or be whatever they want in life, and it remains a particular goal of hers to share that idea with others.

Naomi launched her first podcast, Smashing The Ceiling, in 2018, and has subsequently hosted and produced two further shows since then, developing them from the ground up. She has an intimate knowledge of the challenges and opportunities facing women in podcasting, and launched The Skylark Collective earlier this year to support and unite women and non-binary podcasters all over the world.

Raised in Manchester, Naomi’s first career as a vet took her to the South Pacific, Australia, the USA, Newmarket and beyond, working with high-performing equine athletes and top-class riders bound

for the Olympics, Royal Ascot and the Epsom Derby. She has worked at some of the world’s most exclusive and high-profile sporting events and brings her knowledge and experience of what it takes to organise a successful event on the global stage to the International Women’s Podcast Awards.