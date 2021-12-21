South Tyneside-based Business Energy Claims has appointed a business development executive as it drives ambitious plans for growth.

Pete Laws recruitment comes after the company announced it was creating up to 50 new jobs in response to an increase in demand for its services. Further appointments will happen over the coming weeks.

Business Energy Claims has teams of energy and legal experts, who specialise in helping businesses recover hidden commissions and losses from the mis-selling of energy contracts.

Chief executive Callum Thompson said: “Pete brings a wealth of knowledge and experience of the energy sector and will play an integral part in helping our business grow even further.”

Pete, who lives in Jarrow, previously worked in the brokerage side of the energy-selling industry. He has formerly been an energy consultant rising through the ranks to become a team leader.

He said: “A big draw for me was joining a firm with bold plans that is on the cusp of significant growth.

“I am looking forward to playing a key role in helping Business Energy Claims achieve its business goals and put an end to the practice of mis-selling.”

Business Energy Claims assists clients who have not been informed of the commissions earned from their contracts, and the extent of the hidden fees.

It works with a wide range of organisations, including large and small businesses, charities, hotels, schools and sports clubs, which have been mis-sold an energy contract and are entitled to financial recompense.