Global affiliate marketing agency Silverbean and its sister agency, SEO/PPC/CRO specialist for ecommerce brands, AGY47, have announced the appointment of new head of marketing, Hannah Strong.

Hannah has been with the agencies for over four years, joining Silverbean in 2016 as a senior paid marketing manager before being promoted to head of paid marketing in 2018. Her new role will see her take on a fresh challenge: heading up both firms’ UK and global marketing efforts and developing an ongoing strategy to support commercial growth.

Neil Robbins, CEO of Silverbean and AGY47, said: “I am delighted Hannah is returning to us to take up this exciting challenge after recently starting a family. As we continue to scale our growth here in the UK, and further afield through our Australian office, I felt it was critical we took a different approach to our marketing than we have done so before.

“Our own marketing needs to be high performance and I am very confident Hannah will bring a new dimension to how we position ourselves and communicate with our target audiences and clients alike.”

Before joining Silverbean, Hannah previously held a marketing manager position with a local design agency, honing her skills in digital marketing and SEO copywriting before propelling her career in PPC.

Hannah said: “In both my Silverbean roles, I’ve always enjoyed the commercial responsibilities; marketing the PPC service and contributing to new business pitches. Since returning from maternity leave in April 2020, I was delighted to be offered the opportunity to create and implement both global and UK-focused marketing strategies for the agencies.

“The talented individuals I’ve worked with for such a large part of my career are fantastic at what they do, and genuinely care so much about each other and our clients. It’ll hopefully make my job to raise awareness of our services an easy one, and I’m very excited to work alongside Neil to propel commercial performance from strength to strength in 2020 and beyond.”