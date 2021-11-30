For the first time in seven years renowned Morpeth-based horse forage company Silvermoor Ltd is launching a new variety of haylage. The new magical minty unicorn haylage is low sugar and high fibre, ideal for laminitics and to aid weight management in ponies and horses. The haylage has been sprinkled with Silvermoor’s signature unicorn minty flavouring to create an irresistible forage.

A first for the UK unicorn haylage is made with only UK native grasses, cocksfoot and timothy. This blend of grasses has under 10% non-structural carbohydrates, so is suitable for laminitics, and in-line with Silvermoor’s existing haylage range is dust free.

Commenting on the announcement Ralph Thompson, managing director of Silvermoor Ltd, said:

“We are delighted to be able to bring this new haylage to the equine industry here in the UK. This natural, traditional haylage is unlike any other type on the market. We wanted to create one that any horse or pony could enjoy whether they are laminitc or weight-watching.

He continues: “What makes us different is that all our grass for haylage is grown here on Silvermoor Farm. We control the whole process from sowing the seeds to harvesting the grass and bagging the haylage on-site. This gives us complete control over the process to guarantee a consistent product for your horses.

Silvermoor pride themselves on the outstanding standard of their haylage and their customers can rest assured that the products they buy all adhere to FEMAS and BETA NOPS accreditations.

Silvermoor unicorn haylage is available to buy from silvermoor.com and all good equine stockists in15kg packs.

For further information visit: silvermoor.com or email info@silvermoor.com.