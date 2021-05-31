Simon Bailes Peugeot has again struck gold after its Northallerton dealership was recognised as one of the Lion marque’s top performing retailers.

Julie David, the managing director of Peugeot UK, paid a special visit to the dealership to present managing director Simon Bailes with its prestigious Guild of Golden Lion award.

She also awarded Adam Parsons, who is also based at the Northallerton dealership, an individual Guild of Golden Lion Award after he was named Peugeot’s top performing UK sales manager.

A further Golden Lion was presented to Lee Pearson, who is aftersales service manager at the Guisborough dealership, in recognition of his consistently high standards and performance.

The awards are presented to the top 25 retailers within Peugeot’s 183-strong UK network, while the programme also recognises the country’s top 25 sales managers and top 25 after sales managers.

Julie David, who also met staff at the Simon Bailes Peugeot dealerships in Guisborough and Stockton, said: “It’s a pleasure to be able to present these Golden Lion awards in person as they were particularly hard earned during a year that has presented significant challenges due to the pandemic.

“Peugeot’s continuing success and its reputation for delivering innovation, reliability and excellent customer service depends upon the dedication of the staff in our dealerships and these Golden Lion awards recognise their huge contribution.”

During the past 12 months, Simon Bailes Peugeot has introduced several innovations to keep both staff and clients safe, including expanding and developing its remote sales capabilities, both online and over the telephone, and offering a free Home Delivery and Click and Collect service.

Since the lifting of lockdown restrictions, it has also welcomed customers back to its showrooms, ensuring they remain Covid-19 compliant and that vehicles are subject to a thorough cleaning.

Simon Bailes said: “It’s a tremendous accolade for our Northallerton dealership to be named as one of Peugeot UK’s top performing retailers in the country and for two of our members of staff to be recognised for the success they have achieved in their roles.

“I was delighted to welcome Julie David to all three of our dealerships and to highlight the important contribution everyone has played in helping Peugeot increase its market share during 2020.”