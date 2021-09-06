Newcastle-headquartered Silverstone Building Consultancy has completed the remodelling of a former M&CO retail unit in Consett in response to evolving market conditions.

The six-figure refurbishment on behalf of the landlord, London-based Perform Media Ltd, was undertaken following the vacation of M&CO, which closed the store last year as part of a major restructuring programme.

Silverstone was subsequently appointed to undertake a full internal refurbishment to sub-divide the existing unit into four separate retail units, including provision for new utility supplies, fire alarms, fire rated ceilings, LED lighting, DDA compliance, WCs and kitchen facilities.

The works also included the refurbishment of the existing facade and installation of two new shop fronts.

Michael Coulthard, associate director of Silverstone, who managed the works said: “This is a good example of repurposing retail to better suit current market conditions. Many bigger retailers have been negatively impacted by Covid-19 and with the continued shift to online shopping, retailers are reducing their footprint, so it makes sense to create a number of smaller units with flexible lease agreements to attract a wider range of retailers.”

The newly created units range in size from 968 sq ft to 3,035 sq ft and are available to let at rents from £12,500 per annum.

Appointed letting agent, Daryl Carr, partner at Durham-based Graham S Hall Chartered Surveyors added: “The sizes of the new units provide opportunities for local businesses to take advantage of the prime roadside position that Front Street offers, right in the heart of Consett town centre. Neighbouring and surrounding occupiers include Barclays Bank, Aldi, JD Wetherspoon, Subway and Lloyds Bank.

“The units will be suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning, including café or restaurant, discount retail, hairdressers, estate agents, leisure or medical to name a few.”