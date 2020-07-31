As you get older, your skin will begin to loosen, and unfortunately, it can be very unsightly. Some people, as they get older, refuse to allow this to happen, however, and opt for surgery to reverse the signs of ageing. If surgery is not something you have considered or would consider, then this page will seek to tell you a few ways that you can tighten your skin without invasive surgical procedures.

It is important to add that you should not feel uncomfortable in your own skin, and rather, you are beautiful in your own way. Every piece of loose skin, scar, and wrinkle is character. Those cosmetic flaws are life and experience. Be confident and wear them proudly.

Still, if you are determined to remove them, then look no further than here: there are a few non-surgical ways to tighten your skin.

Chemical Peels

Chemical peeling is a method employed to reduce the signs of wrinkles and loose skin. Chemical peeling can be a very effective tool for your skin and can counteract the signs of ageing; the process works by applying a solution of acid, composed of alpha hydroxyl acids, trichloroacetic acids, or phenol, to your skin.

The acids kill the surface skin and you are able to peel away the damaged and aged outer layer. Underneath this outer layer is fresh, new, and unblemished skin. It will be smoother, less wrinkled, and scarred, and younger. You can ordinarily use chemical peels anywhere on your body to refresh your skin, and it is a practice that is becoming very popular.

Radio Frequency Treatment

This is a very popular, non-invasive, and effective method of reducing the signs of ageing, and requires no healing time. Two individual radio frequencies are applied directly to your skin to tighten the top and bottom layers. The process often takes between four to five treatments and lasts for a few years.

The treatment can be very expensive, ranging between three to four hundred dollars per session, but is very effective. There are few negative side-effects that can be associated with this treatment, although some speculate that the direct application of radio waves could potentially cause some types of skin cancer.

Research is still being undertaken, and there is no conclusive evidence either way yet. This treatment is, notwithstanding its alleged risks, very effective.

Ultrasound Treatment

Ultrasound is a very effective method of reducing sagging and loose skin. Ultrasound treatment works by focusing ultrasound energy directly on the skin to warm it up and heat it deeply, thereby tightening and lifting your skin from deep within it. The treatment is carried out with a handheld ultrasound device.

The procedure does not take any more than forty-five minutes but can take three months before you see the best results. You will get an immediate result, yes, but the best will take, as aforementioned, three months or less. Ultrasound treatment is definitely something you should consider in helping you to tighten your skin.

Radiofrequency Microneedling

Radiofrequency microneedling is different from the microneedling you may be familiar with. Radiofrequency microneedling is a stamp with thirty-seven gold-plated needles contained within; the stamp creates microscopic holes, that once the needles have been applied, release radio frequencies to tighten your skin.

The procedure is quick but must be undertaken several or so times, spaced four weeks apart. You will see great results when using this method, and there are again, very few side-effects associated with it. The process can be very expensive, however, and is one of the most expensive procedures on this list, with treatment costing between five to a thousand dollars.

If you have the money to spend, then definitely consider trying it out. If you are on a budget, however, then opt for the other options on this list.

Microneedling

Microneedling is a procedure that can be very effective. Anaesthetic is applied to your skin, and then a pen, also known as a derma roller, is used to insert tiny needles into your skin which cause microscopic punctures. The procedure works by your body sending collagen and elastin to the wounds to heal them.

By creating these tiny columns of trauma in your skin, your body is forced to create new collagen and fill them in and heal them; the new collagen makes your skin look tighter and youthful. As the sun breaks down collagen, and as we grow older our skin makes less of it, increased collagen production can be very beneficial.

Now you know a few procedures you can undergo in order to reduce sagginess of the skin. You should, as aforementioned, remember that it is not necessary and that all we give way to ageing eventually; be comfortable in your skin and be yourself, you’re beautiful the way you are.