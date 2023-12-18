Škoda Auto releases exterior sketches of the fourth-generation Superb

The new Superb provides an even more emotive look

ICE flagship integrates first elements of the new Modern Solid design language

Dynamic proportions and redesigned LED Matrix beam headlights and LED rear lights with crystalline elements

The #SuperbPremiere will be broadcast live on 2 November at 18:00 UK time

Mladá Boleslav, 25 October 2023 – With just over a week to go before the premiere of the fourth-generation Superb, Škoda Auto has released the exterior sketches of its all-new ICE flagship. Its design incorporates elements from the new Modern Solid design language and the key features include upgraded LED Matrix beam headlights and LED rear lights with crystalline elements. The world premiere will be broadcast live on 2 November at 18:00 CET.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design, explains: “The Superb has traditionally shaped Škoda’s design language and the fourth model generation will continue to do just that: its looks are characterised by sharply drawn lines, clearly defined and dynamic proportions and a modern sculptural and crystalline styling.”

The exterior sketches show features of the new Modern Solid design language. It underscores Škoda Auto’s dedication to evolving its design philosophy while at the same time staying true to the renowned brand values such as practicality and spaciousness. The even longer and taller fourth-generation Superb comes with an enhanced aerodynamic performance and numerous highlights. Among other things, the headlights have become sharper and more crystalline, headroom and luggage compartment have grown considerably.

The world premiere will be streamed live on the Škoda Storyboard as well as Škoda’s YouTube channel on 2 November 2023 at 18:00.