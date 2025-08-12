Škoda Auto strengthens commitment to diversity as main partner of Prague Pride 2025

As the main partner of the 15th Prague Pride Festival (28 July–4 August), Škoda Auto underscored its commitment to diversity and LGBTQ+ rights

The Elroq Respectline and the active participation of more than 100 employees and partners showcased the brand’s values of mutual respect, diversity and inclusion in workshops and the parade

Škoda Auto’s inclusive culture was recognised in June with the Pride Business Forum’s Award in Bronze category for LGBTQ+ Friendly Employer

Mladá Boleslav, August 5, 2025 – Škoda Auto took part in the 15th Prague Pride Festival (28 July–4 August) for the fourth consecutive year and, for the first time, served as the event’s main partner. More than 100 employees – along with members of the Škoda Proud employee group – joined workshops and the main parade. Colleagues from partner organisations 42 Prague, Digiteq Automotive and Škoda Auto University also marched alongside the Škoda team. Festival-goers were able to view the Elroq Respectline, a one-of-a-kind show car celebrating mutual respect, diversity and inclusion. Displayed all week on a floating pontoon on the River Vltava in the heart of Prague, the vehicle also formed part of the closing parade through the city. Škoda’s holistic sustainability strategy incorporates employee care, diversity and inclusion, and is underpinned by a commitment to open, fair working conditions. In June this dedication earned the company the Pride Business Forum’s Award in Bronze category for LGBTQ+ Friendly Employer.

‘Where is my home?’ – Škoda champions belonging and inclusion at Prague Pride

This year’s festival centred on the theme ‘Where is my home?’, prompting reflection on safety, acceptance and belonging. LGBTQ+ people often encounter prejudice, restrictive norms and rejection – challenges that resonate with many other communities across society.

As an event partner, Škoda hosted an event stand, where it presented its diversity and inclusion initiatives alongside selected vehicles. Karsten Schnake, Board Member for Procurement and sustainable-development advocate, joined employees at the event. The Škoda Proud employee group participated in numerous activities as well as walking in Saturday’s main parade.

Visitors could also view the all-electric Škoda Elroq Respectline. Displayed on a floating pontoon on Střelecký Island on Vltava River, the rainbow-themed vehicle drew significant attention and later joined the parade. Created earlier this year to emphasise Škoda’s commitment to mutual respect, diversity and inclusion, the show car had already featured prominently during European Diversity Month in May, highlighting the importance of human rights and fair treatment for all.

Recognition for diversity, equality and inclusion at Škoda Auto

Škoda Auto has long advocated for diversity, inclusion and fair treatment in the workplace, and has been a signatory to the European Diversity Charter since 2019. Its efforts have earned multiple accolades, most recently the Pride Business Forum’s Award in Bronze category for LGBTQ+ Friendly Employer. The judging panel appreciated the company’s balanced performance across all assessed areas and praised the proactive contribution of the Škoda Proud employee group.

Diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) form an integral part of Škoda Auto’s broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategy. In the latest independent ESG assessment, the company recorded an above-average DEI score of 94%. Further details are available in the latest Diversity Annual Report published in May.