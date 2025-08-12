MINI at the IAA Mobility 2025: World premiere of two showcars and spectacular Open Space in Munich

MINI unveils two exclusive John Cooper Works showcars at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich in the MINI Pavillion at Lenbachplatz – created in collaboration with a world-famous lifestyle brand. The Open Space at Max-Joseph-Platz invites visitors to Central London, presenting heritage, racing and all-electric mobility from MINI.

Munich. At the IAA Mobility in Munich from 9 to 14 September, MINI will transform the city into its own stage at two well-known locations: an impressive Open Space at Max-Joseph-Platz, and a central brand appearance in the MINI Pavillion at Lenbachplatz, presenting MINI’s brand DNA at the world’s largest mobility event. The highlight is the world premiere of two exclusive JCW showcars, created as part of an exciting collaboration.

MINI Pavillion: MINI unveils exclusive JCW showcars.

MINI’s racing background is not only evident from its recent success at the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring: motorsport has been part of the brand’s essence from the very beginning. As part of the IAA, two unique MINI John Cooper Works showcars are celebrating their world premiere, the result of an inspiring collaboration.

For the duration of the IAA, the MINI Pavillion puts the models centre stage in a spectacular display. The showcars, which combine the brand’s unmistakable racing enthusiasm with the spirit of a world-famous lifestyle brand, can be admired at Lenbachplatz. For this, the MINI Pavillion will be extensively remodeled, and dedicated entirely to the John Cooper Works brand.

MINI Pavillon: Lenbachplatz 7a, 80333 München

MINI at Open Space: Heritage and humour at Max-Joseph-Platz.

A metropolis within a metropolis: With its appearance at the Open Space, MINI brings the vibrant city centre of London to the noble Max-Joseph-Platz in Munich’s old town. An elaborately staged backdrop recreates the heart of the city and presents the brand’s British identity, including its humour in many details.

With the Bayerische Staatsoper and the Residenztheater in the background, the focus of Open Space is the all-electric models of the new MINI family, the high-performance MINI John Cooper Works Electric, MINI Service and MINI Experience Modes.

With the MINI John Cooper Works Electric, MINI Aceman SE and MINI Countryman SE ALL 4, visitors will be able to experience three all-electric MINI models up close. Max-Joseph-Platz is also the starting point for test drives in cooperation with SIXT: true to the motto “Only MINI Can Do”, visitors can take all-electric MINIs from the new MINI family out onto the city’s streets from here.

MINI Open Space: Max-Joseph-Platz 2, 80539 München

MINI at the IAA: Community Day unites fans of the brand.

Fans of MINI can also become part of the IAA Mobility this year: at the “Community Day” on 13 September, MINI clubs will come together for a drive with their personal MINIs. Starting at Gut Kaltenbrunn on Lake Tegernsee, the route leads through Munich and ends with an inspiring get-together with music, BBQ and dialogue with the community in the MINI Pavillion.

The IAA: a platform for experts and enthusiasts.

As one of the largest and most important international automotive trade fairs, the International Motor Show (IAA) offers manufacturers, journalists and other enthusiasts a platform for dialogue on the topics of mobility, innovation and technology every two years. The IAA Mobility 2025 is organised under the slogan “It’s All About Mobility”. As part of the event, innovations and concepts will be presented in four formats – at the IAA Summit, the IAA Conference, the IAA Open Space and the IAA Experience – as well as at MINI in the MINI Pavillion at Lenbachplatz. Over half a million visitors were counted at the last IAA 2023 in Munich.