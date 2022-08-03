New 8-inch digital display fitted as standard to all models

Updated options include new Safety Package

New Travel Assist Plus option pack for SportLine model

New 19-inch alloy wheels for SportLine model

Range consists of three trim grades and five engine options

2023MY KAROQ available to order now

Milton Keynes, 13 July 2022. ŠKODA is introducing a number of key specification and trim updates to its popular KAROQ SUV line-up following the introduction of a facelifted model earlier this year. Positioned between the KAMIQ and KODIAQ in ŠKODA’s best-selling SUV range, the 2023MY KAROQ is set to deliver even better value for money to customers.

The revised line-up, which is available to order now, consists of three trim grades: SE Drive, SE L and SportLine, with customers able to choose from three petrol and two diesel engines. Prices for the new KAROQ range from £26,255 OTR for the 1.0 TSI SE Drive model up to £37,725 OTR for the range-topping SportLine 2.0 TSI 190 PS DSG 4×4.

Among the updates is the introduction of a new 8-inch Digital Display that replaces Colour multifunction trip computer and analogue dials across all trim levels. The new display offers drivers the option of three layouts – tachometer, rev counter and digital with the ambient lighting colour reflected in the display and side sections.

ŠKODA has also updated its range of value-packed option packages. A new Travel Assist Package Plus, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Assist with emergency braking, Blind Spot Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, Lane Assist and Traffic Jam Assist, as well as USB-C port for rear view mirror, are available on the SportLine model for the first time.

Customers will also benefit from the option package update, with a Safety Package, which includes front and rear curtain side airbags and Crew Protect Assist, available for the first time.

KAROQ SE Drive

SE Drive models start from £26,255 OTR and come generously equipped with 17-inch Scutus alloy wheels, Amundsen touchscreen navigation, 8-inch digital instrument display and LED headlights (low functionality) as standard. SE Drive models also feature rear LED lights with welcome effect and dynamic indicators, SmartLink with wireless Apple CarPlay and rear parking sensors as standard.

KAROQ SE L

SE L models are priced from £28,090 OTR and build on the high specification of SE Drive, adding 18-inch Miran alloy wheels, chrome roof rails and window surround, Winter Pack (which includes heated steering wheel and front seats, heated windscreen washer nozzles and headlight washers) and VarioFlex seating. Keyless entry and start/stop system and an extended rear spoiler and the Parking Pack that includes rear view camera and front parking sensors, complete the standard specification.

KAROQ SportLine

SportLine models start from £32,570 OTR and feature Full LED Matrix headlights with AFS (adaptive front light system), 19-inch Sagittarius alloy wheels, LED interior light pack and a panoramic sunroof. Metallic paint and an electrically operated boot and virtual pedal are also standard, along with a Winter Pack and Parking pack that includes front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

KAROQ engine options

The updated KAROQ is available with four engine options; three petrol and two diesel. The petrol range consists of a 1.0 TSI unit that develops 110 PS, a 1.5 TSI motor that produces 150 PS and a range-topping 2.0 TSI 190 PS DSG 4×4 engine. The diesel line-up features a 2.0 TDI with outputs of 116 PS and 150 PS. As with the petrol range, the higher power unit can be ordered with a seven-speed DSG. The 2.0 TDI can also be specified with four-wheel-drive on SE L and SportLine trim levels.

All five KAROQ engines come from the Volkswagen Group’s range of EVO engines and feature a number of engineering enhancements to further improve efficiency. For the diesels, weight-optimised crankshafts and extensive modifications to the exhaust gas routing result in lower fuel consumption. In addition, the TDIs are equipped with a further developed SCR exhaust gas treatment system and two catalytic converters.

The 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engines feature an innovative powder-coated layer measuring just 150 mm (0.15 mm) that replaces cast-iron cylinder liners. This reduces internal friction, which lowers fuel consumption and emissions. Through better distribution and dissipation of heat in the combustion chamber, it also lowers the thermal load on the engine. Equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT), the 1.5 TSI automatically shuts down two cylinders when engine load is low, thereby further reducing fuel consumption.

The 2023MY KAROQ is available to order now.