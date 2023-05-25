Polestar continues UK expansion opening Cribbs Causeway retail Space

Bristol chosen for Swedish EV brand Polestar’s next UK Space opening

Polestar is changing the face of automotive retail with non-commissioned product specialists, and a streamlined digital user journey resulting in a hassle-free customer experience

Polestar Cribbs builds on Polestar’s continued growth in the UK with over 13,000 Polestars on the road

Cribbs Causeway, UK – 30 March 2023. Swedish electric performance brand Polestar (Nasdaq: PSNY) will today formally open its fifth UK Space at Cribbs Mall in Cribbs Causeway – the largest mall of its kind in the South West, just off the M5 to the north of Bristol city centre.

Polestar Cribbs, like previous openings at London’s Battersea Power Station and Manchester’s Trafford Centre, will continue to showcase how the brand is changing the face of the traditional automotive retail model.

The Space, located on the first floor of the shopping centre, will feature the same minimalist design, seamless digital interactivity combined with non-commissioned product specialists. Customers can define their entire journey from initial enquiry through, if they wish, to the delivery of their chosen Polestar model. Test drives can be conducted on-site, deliveries can be scheduled to home or office addresses and there is no stock held to try and persuade buyers away from their desired configuration.

Those wishing to order or reserve a Polestar can complete the process through the Polestar App or website either in the comfort of their own home in their own time, or with the guidance of a Polestar Specialist in their chosen Space.

Each Polestar Space is specifically designed to promote, not distract from, the product with a closely curated experience to truly reflect the design-led brand’s ethos. The Polestar vehicles on display take priority, lit with specially designed lightboxes to guarantee photographic studio-quality light without distracting shadows. On either side of the vehicle, the walls display large format art featuring Polestar products and brand details alongside interactive LED display screens.

Representing the next step in Polestar’s journey to bring a range of design and performance-led electric vehicles to market, these locations will ultimately go one step further. Each Polestar Space will become part of a network and foster a community, hosting talks and exhibitions, from design and architecture to technology and of course automotive.

Cribbs Mall has also been playing its part in helping to encourage the shift towards electric vehicles working with South Gloucestershire Council to install 26 charging points across the centre. Cribbs Mall is committed to supporting the growth of sustainable travel across Bristol and the South West with these charging points being just the start of its larger EV charging points roll-out.

Jonathan Goodman, Head of Polestar UK, said: “We continue to change the face of the traditional automotive retail model with our direct to consumer digital-first approach and our Bristol Space will feature the same state-of-the-art minimalist design and allow our customers, not us, to define and shape the experience they have with Polestar. With no sales pressure, an intimate environment and cutting-edge technology we continue to put the fun back into buying a car.”

“As a city committed to a sustainable future, choosing Bristol as the destination for our next Polestar Space was a no-brainer. The Space in Cribbs Mall is located in a pivotal retail destination in the South West making it easier than ever for customers to interact with the brand.”

