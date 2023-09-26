SMART IT PROTECT BUSINESSES WITH ALL-NEW SECURITY AWARENESS PRODUCT

With cyber threats on the rise, it has never been more challenging for businesses to protect their data. Smart IT, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of ICT solutions, understands the importance of cybersecurity and is excited to be launching its latest Security Awareness product to help organisations keep their systems secure.

Cybersecurity is one of the leading issues facing businesses across the United Kingdom, with research by the government finding that 32% of companies and nearly a quarter of all charities had some kind of cybersecurity breach in the last 12 months. With cybercriminals continuously adapting their approach, it is essential that organisations remain aware of potential weaknesses in their IT systems.

Smart IT’s Security Awareness product is designed to help small and medium businesses keep their team informed and their systems secure. With over 90% of all cyber attacks beginning through an email, educating employees is a crucial last line of defence. The new product will help users understand how to recognise and reject phishing, Business Email Compromise (BEC) and other threats.

Rolling the new product out across its growing client base, Smart IT’s team will help them understand how susceptible they are to phishing and spear-phishing attacks and provide continuous training against new trends. New templates are added every week, allowing companies to test and teach their staff members with exercises that highlight real-world attacks. Businesses can then download comprehensive reports that will enable them to understand user vulnerability and assignments.

This new product is the latest step in what has been a busy year for the northeast-based ICT specialists. Earlier this year, Smart IT moved into a brand new 10,000 square foot Head Office in Gateshead, giving them the space to increase their team to up to 150 people. This £1 million investment cements their commitment to delivering exceptional IT solutions to clients across the country.

Smart IT is committed to delivering state-of-the-art technology, with its extensive array of services covering everything from IT infrastructure and support to 24/7 monitoring and data, voice, mobile and internet communications.

Speaking on the launch of the new Security Awareness product Tony Wilson at Smart IT said, “We are really excited to be launching this new product for both existing and new clients alike. Cybercriminals are becoming increasingly more sophisticated with their approaches, and while technology safeguards are vital, they cannot protect against user error.

This new product is designed to give our clients the skills and knowledge they need to identify potential phishing attacks. With this insight, they will be able to protect their data and ensure their IT systems do not become compromised.

This is just the latest addition to our ever-growing range of services, allowing us to keep our clients protected.”

To learn more about the new product and Smart IT, visit https://www.smartitgroup.co.uk/.

