SMOKIN’ NEW OFFERING AT STACK SEABURN

A MOUTHWATERING opportunity to enjoy authentic, smoke cooked meat will be on offer at STACK Seaburn from this weekend with the opening of a brand new food outlet.

Texas Smoker, which has already been a hit at St. James’ STACK in Newcastle, is firing up to bring its much-loved food to Sunderland.

Visitors will be able to enjoy everything from 48 hour oak smoked brisket and pork – served with a huge helping of homemade slaw, a Texas Smoker signature sauce and served in a brioche bun.

Other American favourites on the menu including, chili cheese dogs and ribs, along with a selection or dirty fries and nachos.

The company was set up by Garry Overs, whose family have been in the food business for four generations, working at travelling fairs and circuses around the country.

Around 15 years ago Garry hit on the idea of bringing over the American style smoked meat concept to the UK, after seeing it in the USA.

“I built my own smoker as there was nothing like that available at the time,” said Garry.

He started to take his smoker – created in an old American-style fire truck he had imported – to festivals around the country where it was a huge hit, something he continues to do today.

He opened his first unit in the original STACK in Newcastle and when that closed, jumped at the opportunity to set up at St. James’ STACK, where it has been a huge hit.

And now he is bringing that same experience to STACK Seaburn.

“We’re really delighted to be coming to Sunderland,” he said.

“It’s a great site for us and we think it will go down a storm. It’s something new and we can’t wait for people to experience it.

At their busiest times Garry and the team smoke around a tonne of meat every weekend, using everything from oak to applewood to get the unique flavour.

The Texas Smoker team are well known around the UK, appearing at everything from Hyde Park’s annual Winter Wonderland to Rewind Festival to the Royal Highland Show.

However, their loyalty is very much to the North East, with all the meat they use coming from Freemans Butchers, based at Team Valley.

Gemma Dishman, Director of Strategy and Development at STACK, said Texas Smoker would be a great addition to Seaburn.

“Our focus is always on curating a strong, balanced food offer that keeps people coming back, and Texas Smoker is a great addition to that mix.

They bring something distinct in terms of flavour, quality and experience, which complements the existing line-up at Seaburn really well.

Having already seen how well the concept performs at St. James’ STACK, we’re confident it will resonate strongly with our audience in Sunderland.”

The arrival of Texas Smoker is hot on the heels of another recent addition to STACK Seaburn – Strip’d Nashville Fried Chicken.

The trader has quickly built a following for its Nashville style buttermilk soaked fried chicken burgers, tenders and wraps, alongside loaded fries and signature chicken wings.

Gemma Dishman added, “the addition of Strip’d further strengthens the overall food mix at Seaburn, offering a strong, recognisable crowd-pleaser and gives visitors even more reason to return and try something different.”