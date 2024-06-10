Soccer Aid 2024: World XI Triumphs Over England in a Thrilling Match

Stamford Bridge, London – The annual Soccer Aid event, held on June 9, 2024, delivered another night of spectacular entertainment and fierce competition, culminating in a 4-2 victory for the Soccer Aid World XI over England. This year’s event not only showcased the talents of celebrities and football legends but also raised a record-breaking £15 million for UNICEF’s crucial work around the world.

Match Highlights

The match, held at the iconic Stamford Bridge, saw an early lead by the World XI with a goal from sprint legend Usain Bolt, who capitalized on his speed to outmaneuver the English defense. England responded with equal vigor, leveling the score at 1-1 with a goal from Asa Butterfield shortly after halftime​ (Yahoo Sports)​.

Robbie Keane, a standout player for the World XI, then delivered a stellar performance, scoring twice and demonstrating his trademark finishing skills. His goals, including a spectacular strike into the top corner, were crucial in tilting the game in favor of the World XI. Kem Cetinay added another goal, becoming Soccer Aid’s all-time top scorer with his fifth goal in the charity match’s history​ (Soccer Aid)​​ (Yahoo Sports)​.

Star-Studded Line-Up

This year’s event featured an impressive array of stars from various fields. Team England was managed by Frank Lampard and Harry Redknapp, with notable players such as Sir Mo Farah, Gary Neville, and Jill Scott. The World XI, managed by Mauricio Pochettino, included global icons like Usain Bolt, Tommy Fury, and Eden Hazard​ (Soccer Aid)​.

Record Fundraising

Since its inception by Robbie Williams in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised over £106 million for UNICEF, with this year’s event alone contributing over £15 million. These funds are instrumental in supporting UNICEF’s mission to ensure children worldwide have access to safe spaces, proper nutrition, and opportunities to play and learn, despite the challenges posed by conflicts, disasters, and diseases​ (Soccer Aid)​​ (Koobit)​.

Conclusion

Soccer Aid 2024 was a night to remember, combining the excitement of football with the profound impact of charitable giving. The event’s success underscores the powerful role sports can play in uniting communities and supporting global causes. With every goal scored and every donation made, Soccer Aid continues to make a significant difference in the lives of children worldwide.

For more details on the match and future Soccer Aid events, visit the official Soccer Aid website​ (Soccer Aid)​.