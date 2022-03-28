Software has revolutionised the Field Service industry, providing tools to automate business processes, schedule jobs and maintenance, and generate reports. With leading software tools, Field Service companies can improve business processes and productivity, support field technicians, and ultimately improve their bottom line. In 2022, every Field Service business should invest in software tools, including these essential solutions.

Vehicle Tracking Software

With Vehicle Tracking Software, you can support your mobile workers when they’re in the field. You can view the real-time location of your employees during work hours, assist them if they’re lost, or there’s an emergency, and ensure they arrive at job sites on time. Vehicle Tracking Software makes reactive planning easier, with the option to send the nearest available worker to a job site to save time and reduce fuel consumption.

Job Management System

Reduce your admin time and paperwork using a Job Management System. You can use the online platform to schedule jobs ahead of time, track job progress, get job approval on-site, and generate job reports. Technicians can access their Job Sheets online, removing the need for paper documents, and clients can complete and sign forms online. These mobile documents will be stored on a secure cloud-based system that you and your team can access anywhere.

Asset Management Software

Field Service businesses have multiple assets that need to be managed, tracked, and maintained, and Asset Management Software is the key to simplifying these challenging tasks. With Asset Management Software, you can schedule maintenance jobs and record all the asset maintenance work performed. If your vehicles or machines need to be serviced regularly, you can schedule recurring appointments. These tasks will appear on the designated technician’s calendar every week, month, or year – as often as maintenance jobs need to be done.

Quoting System

Creating and sending Quotes can be time-consuming, but this process can be simplified with a Quoting System. When a client shares a request for your services, you can quickly generate and email them a Quote. You can use the system to keep track of Quotes that have been accepted or rejected and follow up on proposals that haven’t received a response. Once a Quote has been accepted, the document can be converted into a Job Sheet with all the information the technician needs to complete the task.

Invoicing Software

With Invoicing Software, your technicians don’t need to wait for your admin team to send an Invoice once they’ve completed a job. The software automatically generates an Invoice when a job is closed, using the expenses and other information from the Job Sheet to create the document. Once the Invoice has been emailed to the client, you can keep an eye out for payment and set up an automatic reminder if they don’t pay on time.

Inventory Management System

With an Inventory Management System, your team can track and manage your inventory items. You can reduce storage costs, maximise warehouse space, and optimise stock levels by preventing understocking and overstocking. The system can be used to track your inventory to ensure all items required for jobs are available at the correct warehouse or stored in the worker’s vehicle. With a cloud-based Inventory Management System, your team can check inventory and capture the data while in the warehouse with their mobile devices.