Some Great Jokes For a Friday.

Of course! Here are some more UK pub jokes for you:

I went to a pub that serves food on a slate. I said, “This food is delicious, but I feel like I’ve hit rock bottom.” Why don’t skeletons go to pubs? They don’t have the guts for it. I asked the bartender for something tall, dark, and handsome. He handed me a Guinness and said, “Here’s your man!” I went to a pub called The Moon last night. Great atmosphere, but no atmosphere. What’s a pirate’s favorite pub drink? Rrrrrr-rum! I walked into a pub with a steering wheel down my trousers. The bartender said, “You’ve got a steering wheel in your trousers.” I replied, “Aye, and it’s driving me nuts!” A man walks into a bar with a roll of tarmac under his arm. He says, “Pint, please, and one for the road.” What did the cheese say at the pub? “I’m nacho ordinary drinker.” Two fish are sitting in a pub. One says, “Your round?” The other replies, “No mate, I’m a fish.” I tried ordering a cocktail in a UK pub. The bartender said, “You want what in your pint of lager?!”

Hope these keep the laughs flowing!