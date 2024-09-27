Some Great Jokes For a Friday.

Of course! Here are some more UK pub jokes for you:
-
I went to a pub that serves food on a slate. I said, “This food is delicious, but I feel like I’ve hit rock bottom.”
-
Why don’t skeletons go to pubs? They don’t have the guts for it.
-
I asked the bartender for something tall, dark, and handsome. He handed me a Guinness and said, “Here’s your man!”
-
I went to a pub called The Moon last night. Great atmosphere, but no atmosphere.
-
What’s a pirate’s favorite pub drink? Rrrrrr-rum!
-
I walked into a pub with a steering wheel down my trousers. The bartender said, “You’ve got a steering wheel in your trousers.” I replied, “Aye, and it’s driving me nuts!”
-
A man walks into a bar with a roll of tarmac under his arm. He says, “Pint, please, and one for the road.”
-
What did the cheese say at the pub? “I’m nacho ordinary drinker.”
-
Two fish are sitting in a pub. One says, “Your round?” The other replies, “No mate, I’m a fish.”
-
I tried ordering a cocktail in a UK pub. The bartender said, “You want what in your pint of lager?!”
Hope these keep the laughs flowing!