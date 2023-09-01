SOMETHING NEW TO GET YOUR TEETH INTO AT STACK SEABURN…

A CELEBRATED burger brand, which was set up during lockdown, is now opening its fifth outlet, after securing a unit at STACK Seaburn.

Brack Burger was set up by brothers Joe and Ollie Brack in 2020 after their work in hospitality and events dried up during the pandemic.

Their hand pressed freshly made patties became a huge hit when they were sold as takeaway items from a Newcastle pub – leading to the pair opening three outlets in bars and cafes on Tyneside and one in Tynemouth.

And now the company will be taking its first foray into Sunderland, after setting up shop at STACK Seaburn from Friday 8 September.

“We are absolutely delighted to be moving into STACK,” said Joe.

“It’s the perfect place for us and we’re really excited about it.

“We’ve always been massive fans of STACK so for us to be operating there is brilliant.”

Brack Burgers offers a range of beef, chicken and vegetarian burgers, as well as loaded fries.

The company will be taking over the space currently occupied by Redheads Mac n Cheese, which is moving out with plans to take the company “in a different direction.”

“We have decided to go back to our roots which is all about street food and will be looking to get a van and be out and about at festivals, events and parties,” said owner, Jamie Pagett.

“We are also looking at growing our retail range of frozen microwaved meals as well as operating our other two outlets in Newcastle.”

The changes will also see the current Boojie Burger – operated by STACK itself – closing and that space used to extend the existing coffee shop, which will also now be able to serve directly into the plaza via a hatch.

Neill Winch, CEO of STACK, believes Brack Burger will be a huge asset to the venue.

“Brack Burger is really building a name for itself across the North East and there concept aligns perfectly with what we do at STACK,” he said.

“They are a welcome addition and we are sure that they will be a huge hit with our customers.”

For further information on all food outlets at STACK visit www.stackseaburn.com.

