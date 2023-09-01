END SUMMER HOLIDAYS WITH A ROAR WITH SUNDERLAND’S OUTDOOR CINEMA…

LIONS, a DeLorean car and an enchanted family will end the summer holidays on a high, as Sunderland hosts an outdoor cinema this weekend (2 September).

As youngsters prepare to go back to school, the city’s summer programme – organised by Sunderland BID in partnership with Sunderland City Council – is ensuring there’s still some fun to be had.

This Saturday Keel Square will once again play host to an outdoor cinema, with three family favourites showing during the day.

The much loved Disney movie Encanto, The Lion King and the original Back To The Future movie are all being screened at noon, 2pmand 4pm respectively.

Some seating will be available, but attendees are encouraged to bring something to sit on with them.

Patisserie, Sweet Petite, will be on hand for anyone wanting to enjoy their favourite film with a side order of delicious cake.

There is also still time for families to take part in the Jurassic Jungle Trail where visitors can use the free Sunderland Experience app and find AR characters scattered around the city centre.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, said the summer programme of activities had been really well received.

“All of the events have well attended and enjoyed by everyone who has taken part, from the crazy golf to the inflatable assault course,” she said.

“And being able to show three much loved movies will definitely end the whole summer on a real high.

“There’s also lots of other activities in the months ahead to look forward to, starting off with Sunderland Restaurant Week which will be back from 16 September.”

The free Sunderland Experience app can be downloaded via Google Play and the Apple app store. Details of all activities can be found at www.sunderlandbid.co.uk/events.

