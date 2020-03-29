PATIENTS had a spring in their step thanks to the choral offerings of a local choir.

Just before the strict social distancing measures came into effect, Cockerton Ladies Choir visited St Teresa’s Hospice, Darlington, to brighten their day with renditions from popular musicals.

The 20-strong ladies’ choir has been singing for nearly 50 years with some members joining as children.

St Teresa’s Hospice provides palliative and end of life care to residents of Darlington, South Durham and North Yorkshire and relies entirely on donations to raise annual running costs of £3m.

With many fundraising events cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus crisis the hospice has launched a #hugtoStTeresas campaign complete with a Just Giving Page https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/HugToStTs.

Hospice chief executive Jane Bradshaw said: “Everyone is battling to come to terms with this unprecedented health crisis and, understandably, the danger is that we might be forgotten about. So we have asked the community for their help. If everyone in Darlington donated just £1 then that would cover the loss from fundraising events for the next three months and give us something to really sing about.”