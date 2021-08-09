Office technology company, SOS Group, is proud to be renewing its support for Blyth Spartans this year and the firm’s directors have been among the crowds enjoying a very positive pre-season for the club.

For a third time, SOS Group is proud to be the club’s shirt sleeve sponsor and they have also increased their pitch-side advertising. The Team Valley-based company is also continuing to provide a photocopier and laser printer to assist with retail operations and match day administration at Croft Park.

Based on the Team Valley, SOS Group has numerous clients in Northumberland and a strong reputation in the sports industry.

In recent years it has provided digital office equipment services at competitions including the IAAF World Athletics Championships, the Special Olympics GB National Games, British Swimming Summer Championships and World Para Athletics Championships.

The company also works closely with start-up businesses to provide expert office services support and advice.

Andrew Skelton, director at SOS Group, says: “We’re extremely proud of our association with Blyth Spartans and it really means something to us seeing our name on the shirts when the players run out.

“This is a club firmly rooted in its local community and we all want to see it do well. My colleagues and I have thoroughly enjoyed the pre-season games and we’re all looking forward to a competitive season with lots of football played in front of supporters once again.”

One of the great names in English non-league football, Blyth Spartans are competing in the National League North for the fifth consecutive year.

Over the summer, the club has enjoyed wins against Hartlepool United and Newcastle United’s U23 team, brought in 15 new players and enjoyed the return of talismanic striker, Robbie Dale out of retirement.

Tony Platten, club chairman, says: “SOS have continued to support the club through 18 months of anguish caused by the Covid pandemic and we are hopeful that the momentum that is now behind the new squad that we have at Croft Park will reward all of our sponsors with increased crowds and media exposure. We are grateful to SOS and all our others sponsors for their continued support.”

In addition to sponsoring Blyth Spartans, SOS Group also support the charity Sport Newcastle, which is helping ensure the North East’s abundance of sporting talent has the opportunity to progress to the world’s most prestigious competitions.

For more than 50 years, the charity has been supporting athletes throughout the region to higher levels of achievement and encouraging more local young people to enjoy and participate in grass roots sports.

Established in 2002, SOS Group supplies and maintains leading brand digital office equipment. As well as offering a full range of office management services, including unified communications, IT support, document management, cost consultation and managed print services.

The company pride themselves on their community involvement and have donated more than £250,000 to support charities, talented young individuals and community organisations since they set out in business.

In 2020 they were proud to receive Community Business of The Year at the Federation of Small Business Awards in recognition of their work and were highly commended in the North East Charity Awards 2020.