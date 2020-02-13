Businesses in South Tyneside can benefit from listening to the region’s tech titans, a digital business masterclass and access to the latest equipment for content creation.

South Tyneside Business Week, 10th until 14th February, will celebrate the return of the borough’s popular Tech Talks with a panel hosted by Ian Farrar, Managing Director of Far North Limited. Featuring a stellar line-up of North East tech experts discussing App development the session is the first in a programme of South Tyneside Tech Talks for 2020.

The Tech Talk is one of a host of digital sessions, running on Thursday 13th February, which will be officially opened by Jeff Thompson from Digital Union. Part of Generator, Digital Union is the largest collective of creative and digital businesses operating in the North East of England. Jeff will touch on the importance of inspiring the next generation, attracting talent and inward investment and firmly putting the North East on the map as an innovative place to live and work.

Entrepreneurs interested in digital are also invited to join the region’s top tech talent for the formal opening of One Trinity Green’s new Content Suite – a fully equipped studio where businesses can ‘plug-in and play’ – housing the latest podcasting, lighting and video equipment.

Ian Fararr’s top tips on how to dominate social media with killer multi-media content is another highlight of the jampacked digital programme.

Ian Farrar said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to engage with and be inspired by the region’s top digital and tech talent.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of South Tyneside Business Week to celebrate the re-launch of Tech Talks and the opening of One Trinity Green’s state-of-the-art Content Suite.

“All too often a lack of resources and access to support are barriers that prevent businesses from creating ‘killer content’ for their online channels.

“I’m passionate about inspiring businesses to build relationships through strong content to unlock their potential. That’s why I’m excited to be working with South Tyneside Council to equip the borough’s entrepreneurs and SMEs with the practical digital skills and equipment they need to supercharge their businesses.”

The stimulating Tech Talk series has previously featured inspiring regional speakers including Jim Mawdsley, former CEO of Generator and Digital Union, Paul Fellows, CEO of global tech firm Partnerize and Louise Bennison, Tombola.

Building on its audience’s interest in technology and digital innovation the upcoming talk focuses on the development and marketing of Apps – exploring the challenges, resources, funding and available support.

The expert panel will feature Dylan McKee, Co-founder & CEO, Nebula Labs Limited; Radu Oprea, Co-Founder at Direct Software & Epic Works and Mark Hemmings, Chief Technical Officer, Fit Guru’s / Gym Plan, who has recently shot to fame when his fitness app was named Apple’s App of the Day.