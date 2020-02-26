First U6ion sketches present crossover coupe design for AIWAYS’ second

all-electric SUV

all-electric SUV U6ion to be given global debut at 2020 Geneva International Motor Show

AIWAYS Geneva press conference at 13:15 on 3 March (Hall 2, Stand No. 2121)

Shanghai, 19 February – AIWAYS, the Shanghai-based personal mobility provider, has published the first sketches of its U6ion electric crossover coupe concept, ahead of the model’s global debut at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) next month.

The U6ion previews a second all-electric SUV from AIWAYS, based on the same MAS (More Adaptable Structure) platform as its U5 sibling.

Under the tutelage of Ken Okuyama, creator of the Ferrari Enzo and former Pininfarina design chief, and now chief advisor for design and arts at AIWAYS, the company has created a form language which embodies the ‘intelligent and simplified technology’ at the heart of AIWAYS product development ethos.

AIWAYS chief designer Dongfei Luo commented: “The U6ion sketches present a crossover coupe with a harmonious and exciting body shape, aimed at attracting young car users looking for a zero-emission SUV that offers style, practicality and electric performance.”

The U6ion will be presented to media and the public for the first time during GIMS. The AIWAYS press conference takes place at 13:15 on press day (Tuesday 3 March, Hall 2, Stand No. 2121).