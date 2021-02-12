Schoolchildren from a South Tyneside primary school have received national acclaim for their artistic talents.

The National Gallery in London, which houses one of the greatest collections of paintings from internationally renowned artists, has chosen the artwork of Reception and Year 6 at SS Peter and Paul RC Primary School in South Shields as part of a primary school exhibition called ‘Take One Picture 2020.’

1,000 schools from across the UK took part in the project, with only 37 first schools selected to showcase their art at the gallery. Notably, SS Peter and Paul, soon to join Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, was the only school from the North of England to secure a place in the exhibition.

Maria Butt, headteacher at SS Peter and Paul RC Primary School, said: “I am incredibly proud of our children and their wonderfully artistic creations.”

“The exhibition initially caught my eye because of its theme ‘Men of the Docks’. As we’re situated in Tyne Dock, I thought it was important to get involved and share the talents that we have here within our school community.”

“Creative art is a key part of our wider curriculum from Early Years to Key Stage Two. As a school, we focus on nurturing creativity from the start of primary school, through to the end.”

“It’s fantastic to be recognised on a national level, especially given the huge number of schools who entered. Not only are we representing our school but the entire region – it’s great to put South Shields and the wider North East area on the map.”

The exhibition is in place now and, when the museum reopens, members of the public will be able to view the pupils’ work adorning the famous walls of the gallery.

To view the artwork by SS Peter and Paul RC Primary School please visit: Take One Picture 2020 – works in the exhibition (nationalgallery.org.uk)