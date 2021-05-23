A primary school in Hebburn has been shortlisted for a prestigious national education award.

St Aloysius Catholic Infant and Junior School, which is part of Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, has been nominated for primary school of the year at the 2021 Times Educational Supplement (TES) Awards.

The awards recognise the achievements of schools across the UK and their teachers, support staff and pupils. St Aloysius has been shortlisted for its children-centered approach to learning, innovative teaching and its highly regarded pastoral care, which was particularly significant during pandemic-induced school closures.

Nick Conway, headteacher of St Aloysius, said: “It’s wonderful to be nominated as primary school of the year for such a highly acclaimed award that’s testament to our whole school community.

“Exceptional senior leadership, passionate, hardworking teachers and support staff and the love of learning of our pupils and their families is what makes our school such an inspiring place to learn.

“Fully supported by Bishop Chadwick Catholic Education Trust, we provide an extensive curriculum with an emphasis on extracurricular activities from skipping, sewing to cello playing and coding club.

“Our pupils are happy, safe and inspired to learn each and every day. Our secret garden in particular has been a huge success which is in full use by the whole school for lessons and also the wider community events and celebrations with us.

“The children have been crucial to the design, creation and maintenance of the space and often work with community volunteers in the planting and growing of fruit and vegetables to be used in our school kitchen.

“We’re over the moon with the nomination especially being the only primary school in the North East to make the shortlist.”

Last year, the school received The World Class Schools Quality Mark, an accreditation awarded to schools in the UK and internationally whose students have demonstrated World Class skills and competencies.

Nick Conway added: “St Aloysius wouldn’t be the school it is without the support of our wonderful families, governors and wider school community.

“Being shortlisted for primary school of the year is a credit to everyone involved in making our school such a happy, positive and inspiring place. Thank you.”

The winners will be announced at an online event on Friday 25 June at 8pm which you can register for here: https://www.tesfeawards.co.uk/

For more information about St Aloysius Catholic Infant and Junior School, please visit: https://st-aloysius.co.uk/